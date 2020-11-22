Skeletons of Two Men Who Died in 79 AD Volcanic Eruption of Mt. Vesuvius Unearthed in Pompeii

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of two men who died in the 79 AD eruption of Mt. Vesuvius, it was announced.

"Two skeletons of individuals caught in the fury of the eruption have been found," the Archeological Park of Pompeii said in a statement on Saturday.

Studies revealed that the victims were a man aged 18-25 and approximately 156cm tall, and an older man, probably 30-40 years of age and approximately 162cm tall, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The bodies were found during current excavations of a large Roman villa where archaeologists found the remains of three harnessed horses in 2017.

They were in a side room off a covered passageway below the villa.

"This dig is very important, also due to touching discoveries of great emotional impact," said Pompeii Archaeological Park General Director Massimo Osanna.

"The two victims are an extraordinary testament to the morning of the eruption on October 25 (in 79 AD)," Osanna continued, adding that they "were probably looking for shelter underground (when they) were engulfed by the flow of lava".

"This extraordinary discovery demonstrates that Pompeii is important in the world not only because of the visitors and tourists (it attracts) but also because it is an incredible location for research, study, and training," said Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.

"Twenty hectares remain to be dug -- there's still a lot of work to do for the archaeologists of today and the future," the minister added.

The remains of Pompeii, the ancient Roman city that was frozen in time by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius, the volcano overlooking the Bay of Naples in southern Italy, are a Unesco World Heritage Site.