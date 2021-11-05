Skiing Industry May Soon Disappear All Thanks to Climate Change

Climate change affects human civilization in ways unimaginable to laymen. From the food we eat to clothes we wear to the coffee we drink; everything is affected by the rising temperatures of the planet. The tourism industry, too, is among the things that are and will take a blow due to the effects of climate change. A study conducted by Rachael Carver, a graduate of Staffordshire University, and Prof. Fiona Tweed, Department of Physical Geography, Staffordshire University, analysed the changes experienced by the Ski Industry due to the melting snow and ice of the future of tourism. They found that the players of this industry are looking for alternatives and solutions to the deteriorating condition of the glaciers and the ski resorts situated in the vicinity. Carver, during her study, found that people have adopted measures like a protective blanket to curb ice melting. In addition, many establishments have adapted to different activities other than the conventional ones involving ice.

Talking about the motivation behind the study, Carver, in a press release, said, “I visited the Stubai Glacier in Austria on holiday and was intrigued by the fact that they were trying to conserve the ski industry. It left me asking lots of questions do I decided to go back and learn more.”

The team found that many people have started the usage of a snow machine to create ambience with fake snow. Although, the artificial snow-inducing machines are not a sustainable alternative and rather contribute to climate change by the amount of energy used by it.

“At the rate, we’re losing glaciers, doing nothing is not an option. There will be a plethora of people adversely affected by the economic impact of not having this tourism,” Carver added. The research helped other unique ways like ‘grass skiing,’ which is already being done in the Czech Republic, an area that receives very scanty snowfall.

