Skilled Or Staged? Video Of Doctor Saving Patient Suffering Cardiac Arrest Draws Mixed Reactions

A video of a doctor saving a patient who seems to have suffered a heart attack has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. The doctor was identified as Dr Arjun Adnaik. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

In the CCTV footage, Dr Arjun is seen sitting in front of a patient. After a few moments, the person wearing a blue shirt gets unconscious. Seeing this, Dr Arjun hurries toward the person and starts giving mild thumps on his chest with his fist. After roughly a dozen repeated thumps, the person regains consciousness and sits upright with a straight neck. Dr Arjun is seen asking the person if he is alright and returns to his chair.

The video was catapulted to Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Dhananjay Mahadik, who lauded the efforts of the doctor. Sharing the video, Mahadik, in the caption, wrote, “This video shows an example of a real-life hero living in our midst. Dr Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes.”

Take a look at the video here:

This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes. pic.twitter.com/Gd9U2ubldJ — Dhananjay Mahadik (@dbmahadik) September 5, 2022

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 60,000 views. Thousands of netizens gave myriad and a mixed bag of reactions to the clip. Some users commended the efforts made by the doctor.

It was a silent heart attack…. bt doctor was too alert to diagnose his problm….hats off — Maaya S (@MaayaS12) September 5, 2022

A substantial section was struggling to understand what exactly happened in the clip. “What was that?” wrote one user.

“What did the doctor do? It definitely does not look like CPR,” said another.

What did the doctor do?

It definitely doesn’t look like CPR https://t.co/2YMY5UJbIK — (@TRSaranathan) September 5, 2022

Another commented, “When I went to CPR training, I was asked to start the circulation by pushing hard in this way. Bit strange looking at the way that doctor did.”

When I went to CPR training, I was asked to start the circulation by pushing hard in this way.

Bit strange looking at the way that doctor did.. Is my understanding wrong doctors? @geebeeigwt @drnaveenpc https://t.co/ntQsfdIPZD pic.twitter.com/6zZuRnWp8m — Dinesh Pandy (@dinpandy) September 5, 2022

“Can any doctor explain what this is?” asked this person.

Can any doctor explain wht this is?how can you start anything without checking vitals? https://t.co/Lq3GoOZEgO — sumeet kumar mund (@sumeetkmund) September 5, 2022

A person tried clarifying that this is not CPR at all, rather it is a technique called, “Pre-cordial thump.”

This is not CPR is pre cordial thump .

Precordial thump is a potentially life-saving procedure for patients with witnessed, monitored, unstable ventricular tachycardia when a defibrillator is not immediately available. https://t.co/tv0xP6pfEJ — DrSankalp (@DrSankalp) September 5, 2022

Many said that the video is “staged.”

“Never seen CPR conducted like that,” said this user, calling the clip staged.

Looks staged. Never seen CPR conducted like that. https://t.co/Lz4Y4zwQcs — Khadak Singh JB (@akki_bauer22_) September 5, 2022

One user gave an analysis of the video to prove that it is fake.

The patient taps the desk infront of him to alert the doctor and then suffers an attack. Doctor gives cpr and patient comes back to senses, doctor becomes relaxed. Looks like all staged. — Anti-Checulars (@rahul_cool01) September 5, 2022

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here