1-MIN READ

'Skip Intro' Trends on Twitter as Anxious Netizens Wait for PM Modi's Announcement on Lockdown 4

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the the nation on COVID-19.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the the nation on COVID-19.

As the PM took some time to elaborate on the situation, impatience seemed to be growing among people.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The speech which lasted nearly half an hour comes at a time when people are anxious over the pandemic situation and the lockdown which has pushed everyone indoors and economic activities have taken a hit.

The anxiety to know about the extension of lockdown and measures the government has taken seemed to spill over to Twitter. The netizens flooded the micro-blogging site asking about the agenda of the speech. ‘Skip intro’ started trending on Twitter soon. As the PM took some time to elaborate on the situation, impatience seemed to be growing among people.

Here are some of the tweets:






 



Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help India tide over the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis and said the stimulus, worth 10 per cent of India’s GDP, will help in the mission to make the country self-reliant. He also said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended further, but said that ‘lockdown 4’ will be entirely different to the current one and the new rules and guidelines will be released before May 18.

Meanwhile, #AatmanirbharBharat started trending as PM Modi emphasised on the need of a self-reliant India in his speech.

