Skipping Breakfast is Key for this Tech Entrepreneur Who Wants to Live for 180 Years

A tech entrepreneur, who is determined to live for 180 years, claims his bizarre strategies will soon be as popular as cell phones. Dave Asprey firmly believes one of the keys to living longer is skipping breakfast. The American lifestyle guru has asserted that he can ‘at least’ live to the year 2153 by using a variety of techniques, including a cold cryotherapy chamber sitting and intermittent-fasting. The 47-year-old millionaire devised the term 'Biohacking' to detail his methods of turning back the biological clock. In an effort to survive for as long, Dave has spent over $1,000,000 on hacks and techniques to improve the overall functioning of his body. He has parts of his bone marrow removed to re-inject his own stem cells back into his body.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning today, he joined host Holly Willoughby for a virtual conversation. Holly quizzed Dave why he wants to live so long, to which he replied that as a curious person, he feels there is a lot in the world that can be fixed and improved that he thinks he hasnot done yet. Dave confirmed that some of the things he wants to pioneer are expensive. However, there are other ways that are free of cost like fasting.

Dave also speculated that after applying his methods for a longer life, people under 40 will be 'happy and highly functional' over a 100-years-old. He stated that he won't be the only one as his wife both is also“racing to get to 180 years old”. In comparison to others, Dave has set himself up for much less inflammation by controlling what he eats and how he sleeps, besides several other anti-ageing treatments.Explaining the benefits of reintroducing his own stem cells in his body, he said people heal when they are young. With age, the stem cells of the body get exhausted, so he opts for ways which gives him more stem cells.

Dave also follows cryotherapy, which is also known as cold therapy. It involves using low temperatures to treat a variety of tissue lesions. He is also taking cold showers for more than ten years. Dave uses another technique to live a long life known as intermittent fasting. This involves controlling the number of times that one eats meals to create periods of fasting over a certain period. According to Dave, it helps in disease prevention as fasting periods lets his body to 'repair itself' while not digesting food.