SKY Hits Stellar Century in 2nd T20I Against New Zealand, Desis Rejoice With Memes

Suryakumar Yadav’s stellar century in just 49 balls had India soaring to a 191/6 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Kane Williamson had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. SKY blasted 11 fours and seven sixes, remaining unbeaten on 111. Tim Southee took a hat-trick in the final over and managed to keep SKY off the strike. The Indian right-handed batter celebrated amid applause after slamming his second T20I century, with skipper Hardik Pandya embracing him.

Twitter users joined in on the celebrations with memes.

How does SKY hit a good length ball over third man with a straight bat. pic.twitter.com/YhSowqnmfk— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2022

Ball when Surya Kumar Yadav bats pic.twitter.com/atzTMODAoO— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2022

Reaction of Kane Williamson after seeing Suryakumar Yadav's batting. pic.twitter.com/gUMsunAtt1— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 20, 2022

Same pitch. Same conditions. SKY ruling. pic.twitter.com/hy4bxsC7WU— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 20, 2022

Everytime we watch Suryakumar Yadav bat: pic.twitter.com/kdCUfRDKho— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) November 20, 2022

SKY these days.Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/kDPfgfhmp9— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2022

Surya Kumar Yadav what a batsman. Me cheers Suryakumar Yadav for playing the key role. Well Played SKY.#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/UkENwqXyBB— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) November 20, 2022

Surya currently stands as the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, he played some magnificent shots all around the ground. He scored 239 runs at a stunning strike rate of 189.68.

SKY’s rise to the peak of his form took much hard work to achieve. Speaking exclusively with renowned journalist G Krishnan for News18 Cricketnext, former Mumbai batter and current Parsee Gymkhana coach Vinayak Mane recently talked about how Suryakumar started developing his game about six years ago as he worked on hitting straight to widen his range of shots.

“He always played well square of the wicket and behind the wicket. He always had that, ability to do that at will, since the days I’m watching him. But as time went by, he realized the importance of hitting the straight field as well. And I think the development has happened say six years back maybe. He started hitting straight field more in domestic cricket. Obviously, he tried it in nets and then he started doing it and then he started hitting extra cover more and long off. And I think now he’s able to confuse the bowlers more since he can hit behind the wicket also and developed hitting the straight field as well. I think that adds a lot of technical advantage," Mane said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here