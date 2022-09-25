SKY, Kohli Shine in T20I Series Decider Against Australia and Indian Fans Erupted With Memes

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli led the way for a thrilling win for India to seal the T20I series 2-1 against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday night. After being put to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Australia got to a tricky total of 186/7 with Tim David top-scoring with a 27-ball 54 while opener Cameron Green added a furious 52-run knock in just 21 deliveries to get things going for the visitors. With a shaky start up top that saw India struggling at 30/2 in their first four overs, Kohli and Yadav took on the charge and stitched an impressive partnership of 104 runs.

Yadav perished after contributing a match-winning 69 (36), while Kohli (63) stuck around till the last over that needed 11 off 6. The former Indian skipper sent the first ball by Daniel Sams for a maximum, bringing the equation in India’s favour before being undone by Sams on the very next delivery. Hardik Pandya ensured a 6-wicket win for India with a delivery to spare as the hosts sealed the T20I series 2-1.

Delighted as they were, desi fans erupted with memes on the microblogging site Twitter.

#INDvAUS

Kya bol raha tha ki Kohli weak team ke against score karta… pic.twitter.com/VKqMEYQYbR — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 25, 2022

Virat Kohli on chasing a high score pic.twitter.com/t1Kd5Ac5yR — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 25, 2022

Aaj ke match ke heroes pic.twitter.com/Geekqdm6Fo — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) September 25, 2022

match winners for India in todays game, Surya and Virat. pic.twitter.com/UuPZQYoYP0 — A (@inevitable__31) September 25, 2022

Indian women and men's team have defeated the Ashes — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 25, 2022

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change to their respective playing XIs. For India, Rishabh Pant missed out, making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia brought back Josh Ingliss in place of Sean Abbott.

For India, Axar Patel returned figures of 3/33 while Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket apiece.

Axar was adjudged Player of the Series. Suryakumar Yadav was awarded Player of the Match for his splendid 69.

