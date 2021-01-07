Skydiver Drops iPhone From 12,000 Feet, It Still Switches on and Remains Functional

iPhones are one of the most sturdy smartphones in the market across the globe. This time, the sturdiness test happened accidentally after a skydiver’s phone fell from his pocket at a height of around 12,000 ft.

The incident happened with Kody Madro in Eloy, Arizona, as reported by the Daily Mail. Everything was being recorded by the skydiver’s friend. It is while shooting the video when his friend noticed something had flown out of his pocket. It is obvious that at that particular moment, the 31-year-old diver was not aware that it was his iPhone which fell accidentally.

Once he landed, Kody couldn’t locate his phone and searched it using ‘Find my iPhone’ app in the desert.

As can be seen in the photo shared by the diver, the phone’s screen condition is quite terrible. Describing the series of events, Kody revealed that when his friend saw that an object flowing out, he presumed that it was a part of the rig that had come off. Fortunately, nothing of that sort had happened and Kody was absolutely safe. However, he has recalled his friend being very scared and anxious when he saw that moment.

Mentioning the condition of the phone, he added that the iPhone was functional for a period of two weeks after the incident. After that, it was entirely damaged. However, what is remarkable here is the fact that the phone was still in functional condition despite the damage that had been done on its body.

Kody also took to Instagram to share the clip of the moment in which his phone fell off from his pocket. For the background score, he has added the track Angel. The soulful song has been sung by Sarah McLachlan. In the second half of the clip, Kody has shown how his phone is still functional despite the screen being terribly damaged. To make sure it is not hanging, he taps on an app, which smoothly opens. Remarkably, the sides of the phone do not look damaged at all.

The reactions on his post were mixed. Some people were a bit shocked while other felt that if the said video clip was sent to Apple, they would gift him a new phone. A person wrote, “Crazy you found it and it still works!” while another one had similar sentiments and said, “Oh my god It still works.”