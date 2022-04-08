Skyrocketing Lemon Price in India Triggers Hilarious Memefest on Twitter

An old and popular proverbial phrase in the west goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Recently, India came up with a contemporary version of the phrase that goes, “When life gives you lemons at Rs 400 per kg, keep calm and make memes.” Social media is currently buzzing with the soaring prices of lemons, an ingredient that enjoys special attention during the summers.

In places like Gujarat and Jaipur, the prices are as high as Rs 200-400 for a kilogram of lemons, according to reports. The lemons are currently, without an iota of doubt, a notch sourer than they are generally. With prices rising as high as the mercury did in March this year, netizens, rather than making lemonades, made hilarious memes and flooded the social media space.

Twitter, in particular, went extra chirpy in recent days as people squeezed out their creativity through tweets and we have cherry-picked some of them. So, brace yourselves as we take you on a hilarious ride in this “meme-themed park.

Here’s one highlighting, what can be called a promotion, of lemon into the ‘big leagues.’

Coming right at you is a meme based on the movie ‘Welcome,’ about the unwelcomed high prices of lemon.

Here comes an interestingly funny breakup of a very pious couple – Nimbu (Lemon) and Mirchi (Green Chillies).

Band breakup ft Nimbu Mirchi after soaring #LemonPrice pic.twitter.com/kJgfXVyIpA— Prabhat Pandey (@_pandeyprabhat_) April 8, 2022

Oh, how this meme has changed the plot of the 1999 movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Shoutout to all the lemonade vendors!

People are hardly buying lemon due to too much rise in price. Me to lemonadewale bhaiya- pic.twitter.com/HSsd52kABl — Rahul Pandey (@rahulrpandey8) April 8, 2022

Some real questions are being asked. Do tell, if you have an answer.

Are the chaat waale bhaiya charging extra for nimbu in the chaat?— Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) April 5, 2022

How can we forget this iconic actor and his iconic dialogue?

As per some reports, some places saw the lemon price so high that a single lemon was being sold for Rs 10-15. A surge in demand and a steep drop in supply in the lemon growing states due to natural calamities is believed to be the reason for this unprecedented hike.

