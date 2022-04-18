This is a month of a treat for all the skywatchers as a rare alignment of four planets in the solar system will appear in the sky. Starting around Sunday morning, enthusiasts will be able to see Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn in a straight line across the southeastern sky before sunrise. It is an unusual opportunity for people to see multiple planets in the sky with the naked eye. NASA in a statement said, “By mid-month, Jupiter is starting to rise in the pre-dawn hour, making for a quartet of planets, strung out in a line across the morning sky." People in the Northern Hemisphere will have to head outside nearly an hour before the sun comes up and moves in the direction of the sunrise.

PASS IT ON: Planets Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will be lined up in the southeast sky Friday morning an hour before sunrise! #Space pic.twitter.com/N6c4F2sf7E— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) April 14, 2022

In a report, NASA said, “At the beginning of the month, Mars, Venus and Saturn were all visible in the early morning. Now, the trio are joined by Jupiter, and the four planets can be seen by the naked eye in a straight line for the rest of April, as long as city lights don’t intrude."

Advertisement

The reason for this unusual phenomenon is that all of the planet’s orbits around the sun is lining up. “The two brightest planets in the sky, Venus and Jupiter, are headed for their own ultra-close conjunction on April 30th, similar to the meetup of Mars and Saturn earlier in the month. In fact, they approach to about the same distance. Of course, the planets are actually far apart in space, and only appear to move closer, or farther apart, in the sky as our view of them across the solar system changes from month to month," stated NASA.

RELATED STORIES Buzz This is the Largest Comet Ever and it is Moving Towards Earth At Speed of 35,404 kmph

Meanwhile, NASA’s Hubble telescope has confirmed that a comet with a nucleus 50 times bigger than normal is flying towards the earth. The estimated speed is 22,000 miles per hour, which is roughly 35,404 km per hour. David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), in a press release by NASA said, “This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system. We’ve always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is." Termed C/2014 UN271, it was discovered by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein. It was first observed in November 2010, when it was a whopping 3 billion miles from the Sun. Since then, it has been massively studied.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.