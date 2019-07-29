Take the pledge to vote

Slam Dunk: Cool Grandpa Slays 10-Year-Old Grandson in Basketball Face-Off, Wins 20$

Twitter user Gurdeep Singh Dhillon wrote on Twitter that his son was 'down $20' (Rs 13,00) after he underestimated his grandfather’s basketball skills.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
Age is a just number, a 10-year-old boy in Canada learnt to his detriment after losing $20 (over Rs 1300) prize money to his grandfather during a basketball challenge.

Twitter user Gurdeep Singh Dhillon wrote on Twitter that his son was “down $20” after he underestimated his grandfather’s basketball skills.

“Okay, so this is the bet… Grandson and grandfather…You guys get one shot for 20 dollars,” Dhillon is heard telling his father and son in the clip as they gear up partake in the free throw challenge.

The one-minute long clip, which has been viewed 1.7 million times, shows the boy failing to net the ball in two attempts despite tips from his grandfather.

The elderly man then takes off his jacket and nets the ball in his first attempt, stunning his grandson and onlookers.

The tweet has garnered thousands of likes, retweets and comments with many netizens praising the elderly man for his agility and accuracy.

In another tweet, Dhillon also shared his younger son’s viral basketball video from a few months ago in which the boy is seen huddling with his friends on a basketball game.

