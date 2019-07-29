Slam Dunk: Cool Grandpa Slays 10-Year-Old Grandson in Basketball Face-Off, Wins 20$
Twitter user Gurdeep Singh Dhillon wrote on Twitter that his son was 'down $20' (Rs 13,00) after he underestimated his grandfather’s basketball skills.
Image credit: Twitter
Age is a just number, a 10-year-old boy in Canada learnt to his detriment after losing $20 (over Rs 1300) prize money to his grandfather during a basketball challenge.
Twitter user Gurdeep Singh Dhillon wrote on Twitter that his son was “down $20” after he underestimated his grandfather’s basketball skills.
My 10 year old son still hasn't learned his lesson to never underestimate his grandfather's basketball skills!! Now he's down $20!!😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/apDRe2Uduw— Gurpreet Singh Dhillon 🇨🇦 (@gurpreetdhillon) July 27, 2019
“Okay, so this is the bet… Grandson and grandfather…You guys get one shot for 20 dollars,” Dhillon is heard telling his father and son in the clip as they gear up partake in the free throw challenge.
The one-minute long clip, which has been viewed 1.7 million times, shows the boy failing to net the ball in two attempts despite tips from his grandfather.
The elderly man then takes off his jacket and nets the ball in his first attempt, stunning his grandson and onlookers.
The tweet has garnered thousands of likes, retweets and comments with many netizens praising the elderly man for his agility and accuracy.
You know it got MAD real when the jacket came off @shindasingh— A1 Pizza & Sweets (@MikeGillYYC) July 27, 2019
Reminded me of this scene from Fresh Prince. pic.twitter.com/YB9XxG8Ggi— shinda singh (@shindasingh) July 28, 2019
Gramps w/ the perfect form! 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/VswIbQ8V0i— Joseph Haas NFL (@Jerseyhaas) July 28, 2019
Right after he put the jacket back on... pic.twitter.com/P5Y7uKfSwJ— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 28, 2019
In another tweet, Dhillon also shared his younger son’s viral basketball video from a few months ago in which the boy is seen huddling with his friends on a basketball game.
My younger son also had his own viral basketball video a few months ago. Now this. My boys (and they're grandpa) are quite the characters 😅https://t.co/VmK24s8Mrk— Gurpreet Singh Dhillon 🇨🇦 (@gurpreetdhillon) July 28, 2019
