CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Buzz » Slam Poet Gets Slammed For 'Romanticising' Problematic Desi 'Middle Class' Values
2-MIN READ

Slam Poet Gets Slammed For 'Romanticising' Problematic Desi 'Middle Class' Values

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 14:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The slam poet's piece did not sit well with Twitter. (Credits: Screengrab from YouTube/Kommune India)

The slam poet's piece did not sit well with Twitter. (Credits: Screengrab from YouTube/Kommune India)

A slam poet's rendition of the Indian 'middle class' is drawing flak on Twitter.

A piece of spoken-word poetry on “middle classes” of India has left Twitter divided. The Kommune India video went viral on Twitter, and while many said they related to the speaker’s piece, others criticised it as being too much of a cliché. Moreover, people on Twitter claimed that the piece seemed to be romanticizing some problematic values. They added that the speaker seemed to be alluding to a comfortable life, but somehow sounding “sanctimonious” about it.

The poem mentions a transaction with a person who collects rags door-to-door, how in middle class families, children are proud of their parents and parents are proud of the kids’ “high marks”. “In families like mine, these little things get attached to our hearts,” she says. She adds: “I come from a middle class family where we never say openly how much we love our parents. I come from a middle class family where our parents never say openly how much they love us. Or how proud they are of us.”

“It is ironic, there are so many people everywhere to tell the pathos stories of ‘middle class’ but hardly any to tell the actual survival & distress stories of ‘poor’ in the country,” a Twitter user commented. Another said, “It is called slam poetry coz it makes you want to slam your phone into the ground. You all need to stop glamorizing anything by calling it ‘struggle’ and ‘middle class’.” Many also pointed out casteist undertones.

However, there were also people who found the piece resonant with their experiences.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 24, 2022, 14:35 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 14:35 IST