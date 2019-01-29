After Anti-Muslim Comments Against Airtel Representative, Woman Now Targets Vodafone

Dub Maro @VodafoneIN walo.Ab complain krne ka to koi mtlb hai Nhi . — Pooja Singh 🇮🇳 (@pooja303singh) January 27, 2019

Faraz, I don’t want any controversy but could you please change the representative for further assistance and please don't share my number in ur brothers as you people are champion in this 🙏🙏🙏 — Pooja Singh 🇮🇳 (@pooja303singh) January 28, 2019

After spewing out her bigotry against Airtel for the service having responded to her complaint via a Muslim customer care representative, Twitter user Pooja Singh is back to being obnoxious towards another telecom service: Vodafone.Having created an online circus after her communal comments after being attended to a Muslim Airtel employee, Singh took to her Twitter account to complain about Vodafone's customer care service. Upon being once again attended to by a Muslim Vodafone employee, Singh decided to show social media that old habits die hard.Airtel India had faced the wrath of Twitter users in July 2018 for bowing down to a customer's demand to give her a "Hindu representative". Singh, an Airtel DTH user at the time, took to Twitter to air her grievances after which she received a response from a customer service representative of Airtel India, Shoaib. This invited a sharp reaction from Singh who tweeted back wanting a "Hindu representative" as Shoaib was a Muslim and the Quran "may have a different version for customer service".Airtel then changed their customer service representative to an "appropriate" Hindu executive. This caused much furor as social media users soon turned on the company for bowing down to Islamophobia. Many said they did not wish to be part of the company anymore, while others were slamming the network for its inability to stand up to bigotry.Airtel finally woke up to the backlash and reacted to Singh's zealotry. Later, in a statement, the company said, "At Airtel, we do not differentiate between customers or our employees/partners on the basis of caste or religion. If a customer contacts us again for an ongoing service issue then the first available service executive responds in the interest of time. We request everyone not to misinterpret and give it unnecessary religious colour. The said customer has been responded to."While Vodafone is still to respond to what is increasingly looking like a publicity stunt on the part of Singh, given that it follows her fracas with Airtel, we can only hope such communal spiel is firmly blocked. What an idea that would be.