Slashed Jeans are the New Fashion Trend in Town and They are Reminding Twitter of 'Fruit Ninja'

Imagine you are in a Tom and Jerry episode or in a Fruit Ninja game and your pants have been slashed by a knife or a sword. The image that comes to your mind has now been materialised by a fashion house called LEJE. Known as slash jeans, this latest high-end fashion trend has been created by two Korean designers based in Paris.

The model is seen wearing denim pants that are slashed in the middle and other levels, giving an impression. The price of one of the slashed pants is $397 i.e. around Rs 29,000.

Many users were reminded of the mobile game Fruit ninja, however, it now looked as if the fruits were slashing humans.

Fruit ninja 2: the fruit strikes back— manias42 (@Manias421) May 16, 2021

How am i the first to mention Final Destination 2 pic.twitter.com/qAlnHYTrBB— Jack Madden (@CannibalRiot) May 15, 2021

One user posted a gif of disappointed Ryan Gosling from the movie Crazy, Stupid Love. The pants also reminded some of this scene from Final Destination 2.

Some netizens were in disbelief and thought that the pants were some sort of prank until they realised that it was not.

OH SHIT THERE REAL— Gucci bucket hat | Killua WATCH SPACEDANDY (@GantaKyurene) May 15, 2021

For some, models wearing the pants gave the impression that they were slashed in the action video game Mortal Kombat multiple times during a fatality and are starting to fall apart.

Mfs look like they were sliced in Mortal Kombat multiple times during a fatality and are starting to fall apart— Ben Ω AKA Ratcatcher 2 simp ❓0❓❓ (@The_GM_is_God) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the pants were creating an illusion for some viewers who tried to look at it for far too long as they tried to understand its design.

i thought something was wrong w my vision— agh (@issuesalot) May 15, 2021

lol this is some illusion, you can get hypnotized if looked at it too long— ᴮᴱsaloniiii⁷ is melting like BUTTER (@saloniii_vk) May 15, 2021

For some, it may also look as if the model was attacked by a samurai sword, while some were too busy grappling with the concept of this high-end fashion trend.

Samurai swords man: pic.twitter.com/yNRxAZ0Laf— I’m Not A Fan Of Burgers (@Wiz_Kalibo) May 15, 2021

I’m just trying really hard to understand the concept — Madelline Naomi (@madelline_naomi) May 15, 2021

Some of the slashed pants like the product titled ‘L’ Jeans, cost Rs 38,670 on the official website of LEJE. There are a few admirers of the product as well.

On Instagram, one user praised the creation and wrote, “This is so radically creative, I love it.” While some described it as “art.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNeFaXgjggi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Praising the LEJE jeans on Instagram, one user commented on the post and even inquired as to when the product will launch. LEJE jeans are available for pre-order on the official website. While another user commented, “This is insane.”

