Sleeping On the Job: Man Breaks into Karnataka House, Takes Nap on Sofa Instead

Weeks after a thief had entered an apartment in a posh south Mumbai building and fell asleep after gulping down two bottles of champagne instead of leaving with valuables; an incident which is somewhat similar, took place in Karnataka.

A man in an inebriated state removed tiles on the roof of a home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka to make his way in.

However, he opted to catch the much-needed nap instead of rushing out of the place after taking the things in his reach.

According to a report by The News Minute, Anil Sahani, a native of Majipur district of Bihar, broke into the one-storey, tiled-roof house of Sudarshan in Ullas Junction on Tuesday night.

Anil was caught by the homeowner dozing on his sofa near a television stand with a bunch of keys in his hand.

Police, the next morning, said that Sudarshan became suspicious when he found the tiles of removed. He was surprised to see an unknown man sleeping on his sofa after which he pulled out a stick and started hitting Anil to wake him from his slumber. He later handed Anil over to the police.

“It appears he was too inebriated and fell asleep. We are investigating whether he is linked to other cases of theft reported in the area,” the report mentioned a senior police official saying.

A case of attempt of theft has been registered against Anil in the Uppinangady police station, the report added.



