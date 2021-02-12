News18 Logo

Sleepless Game Designer Comes up With Freaky Variants of Chess and Checkmates All of Us

Representative image.

Representative image.

Elizabeth Sampat, a Twitter user and Creative Director for mobile games, was up one night. So she decided to tweet out some chaotic, unplayable variants of chess and it's brilliant.

Buzz Staff

It was just another day on Twitter on Thursday when a sleepless Elizabeth Sampat, Creative Director for mobile games, came up with freaky variants of chess-- a thread that kept other users up as well and we can understand why.

Chess, itself, is a fascinating game. A Reddit user perhaps describes it best: "You have it in your power to become the best player ever, it all just depends on your mind. Not money, or physical strength, but intelligence and mental discipline is what counts! After a lost game, you can only offer the explanation 'His decisions simply were wiser than mine,' because nothing was ever hidden from you at any point of the game.

Sampat, on the other hand, was here to make amends to the classic game with rules that could give the chess masters sleepless nights.

"Chess variants I made up because I can’t sleep: a thread," Sampat wrote before unleashing her creative ideas onto the Twitterverse.

And if you love a game of chess, fasten your seat belts because you're in for a ride.

Control your opponent's king.

Give your mind some rest and put that body to work.

Isn't the entire thread chaos?

Hungry, anyone?

WWE but for chess.

Hold up.

This, by no means, is the entire thread devised by Sampat. You can catch the rest of the unplayable chess variants here.


