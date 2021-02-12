Sleepless Game Designer Comes up With Freaky Variants of Chess and Checkmates All of Us

It was just another day on Twitter on Thursday when a sleepless Elizabeth Sampat, Creative Director for mobile games, came up with freaky variants of chess-- a thread that kept other users up as well and we can understand why.

Chess, itself, is a fascinating game. A Reddit user perhaps describes it best: "You have it in your power to become the best player ever, it all just depends on your mind. Not money, or physical strength, but intelligence and mental discipline is what counts! After a lost game, you can only offer the explanation 'His decisions simply were wiser than mine,' because nothing was ever hidden from you at any point of the game.

Sampat, on the other hand, was here to make amends to the classic game with rules that could give the chess masters sleepless nights.

"Chess variants I made up because I can’t sleep: a thread," Sampat wrote before unleashing her creative ideas onto the Twitterverse.

And if you love a game of chess, fasten your seat belts because you're in for a ride.

Chess variants I made up because I can’t sleep: a thread.HOPPY CHESS: knights now move like pawns. Pawns now move like knights.— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

Control your opponent's king.

SUICIDE KINGS: the goal is still to checkmate your opponent’s king, BUT ALSO, you control your opponent’s king instead of your own.— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

Give your mind some rest and put that body to work.

LIFTING CHESS: this is just chess but the pieces are very heavy. Pawns weigh ten pounds, kings weigh 60. You can’t take a piece unless you can lift it. You have to pick up your opponent’s king to checkmate— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

Isn't the entire thread chaos?

CHAOS CHESS: you choose a color king to defeat, but control all pieces of both colors on the right or left side of the board. This means when a piece travel’s to your opponent’s half, they can use it. Still have to be opposite colors to take pieces though— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

Hungry, anyone?

CHUBBY BUNNY: every time you take a piece you have to put it in your mouth. If it won’t fit you can’t take it.— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

WWE but for chess.

BATTLE ROYALE: 32 players each control a single piece. Last piece standing wins.— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

Hold up.

THE PIECES HAVE GUNS: each piece can capture pieces on squares they can legally move to, without actually moving.Capturing in this way exhausts the player’s turn for the round though— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) February 11, 2021

This, by no means, is the entire thread devised by Sampat. You can catch the rest of the unplayable chess variants here.