2-min read

Slip of Tongue? UK Foreign Secretary Told Everybody that His Chinese Wife is Japanese

Anybody can confuse race - especially when it's someone own wife.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Slip of Tongue? UK Foreign Secretary Told Everybody that His Chinese Wife is Japanese
Anybody can confuse race - especially when it's someone own wife.
Newly-appointed British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, has had an awkward start in China.

In his first visit to China, he told a room full of Chinese people which included Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, that his wife is Japanese.

He immediately corrected himself and said, "Sorry, she is Chinese." He follows it up with, "That was a terrible mistake to make."



In the video, he can be seen correcting himself, while the room laughs. While Hunt himself has tweeted explaining how he was confused about switching from languages to people, it doesn't really help his case.




Hunt's comment may just be a more than a slip-of-tongue. How do you forget where your wife is from?

Twitter speculated how this slip of tongue may just be a thinly-veiled racist comment about the generalizations of Asians.















However, Hunt isn't probably the most racist British foreign secretary out there. Twitterati also used this opportunity to compare between him and the last foreign secretary, Boris Johnson.









Boris Johnson isn't the only British politician referenced, though. Some have a more humorous take.





Was this actually a larger example of the white-gaze generalizing Asians?

