Sloth Gestures Gratefully at Man Who Helped it Cross Road, Internet Can't Get Over It

With World Kindness Day coming up this Saturday, it is important to remember how treating not just people but even animals with respect can bring you much satisfaction. An example of that was shared on Twitter recently. Twitter handle Buitengebieden shared a video which showed a man helping a sloth cross the road. The mammals, native to the tropical rainforests of South America and Central America, are noted for their slowness of movement and spend most of their lives hanging upside down in the trees.

In the video, the sloth was seen trying to cross the road to reach the trees present on the other side. Considering its slow movement, a man is seen coming out of his car and picking up the animal with the help of a blanket and taking it to the nearest tree. The sloth immediately climbs up the tree, and even turns back, extending its arm to reach out to the man who helped him. The man is seen reciprocating the gesture of gratitude shown by the sloth. This heartwarming video was shared on the microblogging site on Saturday. The caption of the video read, “This man helps a sloth to cross the road and the sloth is so grateful.”

Over 8.8 million Tweeples have watched the video since it was shared on the social media platform. Nearly 480.3k users have liked the video and some have even typed in their responses in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Awesome, it looked back in acknowledgement.”

Another user shared a hyperbolic comment under the tweet which read, “Omg (oh my God) I could die. This is so amazing. Look at his little body on the tree. Ugh all he wants is a tree to love.”

For some users the 37-second video made their day as one user described it, “Oh man, this made me feel good, great way to close the evening.”

