'Small Gift For Mummy': Man Surprises Mother With a Gold Chain in Wholesome Video

A video of a son surprising his mother with a gold chain as a token of gratitude has left the netizens in complete awe. However, the mother's reaction to the gift is what melted everyone's hearts. In the 40-second clip video shared on Twitter, one can see a man standing behind his mother with a gold chain as she is occupied with serving food. Following this, the son puts the jewellery around his mother’s neck. When the mother realises that she has been gifted a gold chain, she gives a divine reaction. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Small gift for mummy.”

The adorable tweet melted the Internet users’ hearts, who commented with praises for the man’s gesture. One Internet user tweeted in the thread, “Very nice moment, may Allah bless all parents in this world on behalf of Nabi (SAW). Aamin sum Aamin.”

Another user wrote, “Maa tak hi to duniya hai. Uske baad koi apna nahi. (A mother is everything to a person. No one is their own except her.)”

A third user commented, “I love u sabhi matao ko (I love you to all mothers)”

Another Twitter user articulated, “Sab kuch MAA ki khushi pe kurbaaan (everything is sacrificed for a mother’s happiness)

While the next user wrote, “Very nice.”

The video has been viewed by ten thousand times and liked by over a thousand people.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a man surprised his 70-year-old mother, Susie Weigel who decided to run her first marathon. On the day of the race, her son who said that he will cheer her from the sidelines surprised her by revealing a racing bib under his hoodie that said he will be running beside her.

