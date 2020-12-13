'Small Step and a Big Leap': Sonu Sood is Now Giving Away Free E-Rickshaws to Help Small Businesses

India's hero in pandemic, actor Sonu Sood, is at it again. After ensuring labourers, students reached home safely during lockdown and donating for the education and businesses of people from impoverished backgrounds, Sood is now providing free battery-operated rickshaws to help kickstart small businesses.

"A small step today, for a big leap tomorrow. By providing free e-rickshaws that can be used to kickstart small businesses, My effort to empower people to become self reliant," he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, Sood had reportedly mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai, to raise Rs 10 crore and help the needy. According to a Money Control report, Sood who has been at the forefront in organising several aid measures since the coronavirus -induced lockdown, was questioned about his motive behind his humanitarian efforts.

The report stated that Sood mortgaged his properties located at various places in Mumbai to raise funds. The properties include two commercial shops and six flats. The documents accessed by the portal, also states that the agreement was signed in the first week of September this year and they were registered in November 2020. The actor has reportedly paid a registration fee of Rs 5 lakh to raise funds by mortgaging his property which is located on the AB Nayar Road, in Mumbai.

His efforts of stepping up in times of crisis and coming to rescue of people in need during trying times have widely been appreciated. A person even named his shop after the Bollywood after he helped him reach his village when country went into the lockdown earlier this year.

The Arts and Humanities department of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, Sarat Chandra Degree College and Sarat Chandra Junior College in Andhra Pradesh has been renamed after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who also appears in Telugu and other South films. The department is now known as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities.