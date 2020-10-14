'Small Wonder': 12-Year-old US Boy Youngest to Enroll for Aerospace Engineering at Georgia University

The stories of child prodigies have always fascinated people. Nowadays, a 12-year-old child prodigy has caught the attention of many globally. But, why are people going gaga over the story of this young boy named Caleb Anderson?

The boy has created a buzz after the news broke out that he is going to study aerospace engineering at Georgia University at such a young age.

Caleb, who hails from Marietta, surprised administrators with his advanced knowledge. He can easily assess and retain complex information.

According to Mail Online, the 12-year-old boy began mimicking his mother's speech when he was just a month old. By the time he attained the age of two, he was able to read the Constitution and a year later, Caleb gained acceptance to MENSA. He can speak English, Spanish, French and Mandarin fluently.

Talking to CBS, his mother, Claire Anderson, said that whatever he has done till now has not been normal for them. Speaking about himself, the boy said he is not really smart, but he just understands information quickly.

"I have this distinct memory of going to a first grade class and learning there, and everyone was way taller than me, because I was two - I could barely walk," he added.

He revealed how kids at school would single him out for being different from them. Caleb said they would kind of look down upon him, treating him like an anomaly.

Caleb completed his high school by the time he turned 11. He is currently studying aerospace engineering at Chattahoochee Technical College.

He will be going to Georgia University this fall and there he will be studying with students nearly twice his age. His parents want him to have a more holistic experience at Georgia Tech.

Besides, they want their child to learn important life lessons outside of the classroom. The boy wishes to attain an internship with Tesla founder Elon Musk.