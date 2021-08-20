‘Smallest House in Britain’ Attracts Thousands of Tourists Every Year

There’s a house in Britain which is so small that you cannot even put a sofa inside it. This house, consisting of just two rooms, has been recognized by the Guiness Book of Records as the smallest house in Britain.

Situated in Conwy, North Wales, the house has two floors with one room on each floor. The size of the lounge of the house is roughly equal to a wardrobe. The owner of the house has made the base and heels of the house extremely strong in order to prevent it from collapsing.

The owner of the house, Jan Tyley, says that the house has been with her family for generations since 1891. Originally built as an in-fill property among a row of houses, it faced a crisis in 1990 when the city Council had deemed the house unfit for human habitation. However, a campaign by the locals managed to save the structure from demolition, according to the website House Beautiful.

The tiny house has been with Jan’s family for over five generations spanning over 130 years.

The house welcomes around 55,000 visitors each year, according to the website House Beautiful. The house is just 122 inches tall and 72 inches wide, with space only for a single-sized bed, a fireplace and a basin. There is no washroom in the house.

In recent times, a company by the name of Sofa in Box has set up a lounge sofa inside the house. Although it was difficult at first but their attempts prevailed. Now, this sofa will serve as an extra attraction for the visitors.

