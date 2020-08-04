The Now-Extinct Smallpox Pandemic Spread Because People Couldn't Stop Traveling

2020 isn't 'just another year' for those of us who are still alive and living in times of a global pandemic.

Coronavirus, social-distancing, sanitation, quarantine, masks six-feet apart, have all become common words in our vocabulary now, as has, 'When will the vaccine arrive?'

But even thousands of years ago, pandemics still existed, even though they weren't classified as such till much later, and while vaccines didn't exist back then, scientists have found how people travelling from place to place led to the spread of the world's deadliest virus - smallpox.

Smallpox, which spread from person to person via infectious droplets, killed around a third of the infected, and left another third permanently scarred or blind. Around 300 million people died from it in the 20th century alone before it was officially eradicated in 1980 through a global vaccination effort, making it the first human disease to be wiped out.

Now, an international team of scientists from St John's College, University of Cambridge, and The Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre, University of Copenhagen, found that Vikings, travelling from place to place may have led to the spread of the disease.

This discovery was recently made when scientists sequenced the genomes of newly discovered strains of the virus after it was extracted from the teeth of Viking skeletons from sites across northern Europe. The findings have been published in journal Science.

"Vikings were moving around Europe and beyond, and we now know they had smallpox. People travelling around the world quickly spread Covid-19 and it is likely Vikings spread smallpox. Just back then, they travelled by ship rather than by plane," said Professor Eske Willerslev, who led the study, reports Science Daily.

Historians believe smallpox may have existed since 10,000 BC but until now there was no scientific proof that the virus was present before the 17th century. It is not known how it first infected humans but, just like Covid-19, it was believed to have jumped from animals to humans.