'Smart Boy': Mumbai Police Take to 'Andaz Apna Apna' Meme to Spread Coronavirus Awareness

Mumbai police are famous for creating awareness of any issue in a creative manner. They recently caught the attention of netizens after sharing a meme to stress upon the importance of wearing face masks amid rising cases of COVID-19.

The police took to Twitter to share a Andaz Apna Apna- inspired meme to urge people to wear face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus and prevent it from spreading. Putting out the meme, they wrote, "Smart Boy".

It was inspired from a scene in the movie in which Paresh Rawal says to his doppelganger, "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai (I am Teja, the mark is here)." Mumbai police gave a funny twist to the dialogue, changing it to "Teja main hoon, mask idhar hai (I am Teja, the mask is here).” They also wrote #MaskApnaApna on the meme.

The tweet is being circulated on social media. People have also flooded it with comments appreciating Mumbai police for their creativity.

This is not the first time police have used a scene from Andaz Apna Apna to raise awareness. Maharashtra police last year in November shared a funny clip from the movie to encourage people not to drive triple-seat.

Sharing the clip, the police tweeted, "Don't drive triple-seat and be a 'kachcha khiladi." The police took the scene from the film, celebrating the 25th anniversary of iconic movie.

The video shows Aamir Khan and Salman adjusting on a moped to make space for Paresh Rawal.