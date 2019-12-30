Smartest Parent Ever? Dad Asks Children to Draw Him As He Takes a Nap While Posing

Being a parent can be a blessing as well as a nightmare. While one moment, you might want to see your kid laughing and playing, the other moment you might want him/her to stop everything and go to rest. Children are the bundle of energy. And no matter how tired you are, till the time they are tired, they won’t let you take any rest.

Without a doubt, being a parent can be a tedious job at times, especially when you have a lot of kids to handle. But not everyone deals the situation with stress. A dad in Colorado went viral on internet after his wife shared an interesting picture of him with the kids. In the picture, the dad can be seen taking a nap while his kinds are drawing him.

The wife, Monica Weber, shared the post a month ago. She wrote, “’I'll keep the kids so you can grocery shop in peace’... then I come home to this. I'm pretty sure he's the most brilliant man I've ever known. He has them doing "realism art" while he "poses" AKA naps. The winner gets a chocolate, but let's be honest, @michael.w.weberjr is the one winning lmao. Nice one Michael, nice one!”

As the post goes on, the husband Michael Weber promised his wife to take care of kids while she is out shopping. However, he asks kids to draw him while he ‘poses’. He actually takes a nap, while the kids wholeheartedly draw him on their sheets.

Needless to say, this is one of the smartest parenting hacks!

