Smoke Alarm Goes Off on International Space Station, Crew Smells 'Burning Plastic'

On Thursday, September 9, at 1:55 UTC (7:30 am IST) a smoke alarm was triggered aboard the International Space Station. The incident took place in the Zvezda Service module of the Russian segment of the ISS that provides life support and living quarters among many other necessary services. According to Russian space agency Roscosmos, the smoke detector was triggered during the charging of the station’s batteries. Before the alarm was triggered, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky had already reported to the Mission Control Centre that the crew saw and smelled burning plastic, as per the report.

“To eliminate possible smoke conditions the crew switched on atmosphere cleaning filter serving as a means of on-board air purification,” said Roscosmos. The agency further added that according to the Chief Operating Control Group of ISS’ Russian segment, “all systems are operating normally, the air composition on board the station is nominal.” Astronauts returned to their regular schedules after that. The smoke was reported to have spread from the Russian segment to the American segment of the ISS, as per a BBC report.

However, a spacewalk scheduled for later in the day was unaffected and the crew resumed their routine preparation for the spacewalk.

According to Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, at least 80 per cent of the in-flight equipment on the Russian segment of ISS have crossed their expiry date. There have been reports of various cracks in the Russian segment of the ISS in the past.

In July, the space station also did an uncontrolled spin after a new Russian module Nauka docked and fired its thrusters because of an error in the software.

The ISS was built in 1998 in a multinational collaboration among five space agencies — NASA, Roscosmos, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Originally designed for a 15-year lifespan, the space station has been occupied for more than 20 years. Roscosmos has endorsed the continued usage of ISS till 2024.

