Smoked a Joint Recently? Your Smartphone Might Soon be Able to ‘Smell’ it on You

Data from your smartphone sensors such as GPS can soon potentially detect when someone consumes marijuana. According to a new study/report, a research team from Rutgers University demonstrated how the novel phone sensors, which are similar to GPS systems, can be used to determine and detect cannabis intoxication in young adults. Interestingly, the study assessed the viability of using smartphone sensor data to identify episodes of cannabis intoxication using a combination of time features and the sensor data had an accuracy rate of close to 90 percent.

According to the study published in the journal ‘Drug and Alcohol Dependence’, a research team from Rutgers University analysed data collected from young adults who used cannabis at least twice per week. Using machine learning algorithms and a combination of information gathered from the new smartphone sensors, they examined phone surveys, self-initiated reports of cannabis use, to determine the importance of time of day and day of the week in detecting use. With the study, they were also able to identify which phone sensors are most useful in detecting self-reported cannabis intoxication.

Corresponding author Tammy Chung mentioned that the researchers used “sensors in a person’s phone to detect when a person might be experiencing cannabis intoxication.” He also said the study further revealed when to “deliver a brief intervention where it might have the most impact to reduce cannabis-related harm.” Chung works as a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Population Behavioral Health at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research.

The research team led by Prof Chung also found the time period/frame (time of the day and weekday) had 60 per cent accuracy in detecting self-reporting of cannabis intoxication. However, when the same time feature data was combined with the smartphone sensor data, it had 90 per cent accuracy in detecting cannabis intoxication.

Studies have also shown cannabis intoxication has been associated with slowed response time, affecting performance at work or while learning or impairing driving behaviour leading to injuries/fatalities. Existing detection measures, such as blood, urine or saliva tests, have their limitations as indicators of cannabis intoxication and cannabis-related impairment in daily life, the study further revealed.

