Smoking Weed Can Make Your Lungs More Vulnerable to COVID-19, Study Finds

Ever since the states and nations have imposed lockdown to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread, a few cities have reported a hike in marijuana sales.







A lot of people take little doses of marijuana time to time to ease out the stress caused during coronavirus pandemic. If you are one of them, it is time to reconsider.







Experts suggest that smoking marijuana, even occasionally and in small amounts, can result in a higher risk to your lungs to have COVID-19 complications.







Pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, told CNN, “What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause… So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there”.







Other pulmonologists mirror the opinion and advise against smoking cannabis or tobacco to avoid further complications by the novel coronavirus.







A recent study by the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) in the United States has suggested that the “coronavirus could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape. People with opioid use disorder (OUD) and methamphetamine use disorder may also be vulnerable due to those drugs’ effects on respiratory and pulmonary health”.







While there is no cure or vaccine to treat the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, experts have suggested to give up smoking or vaping for the time being to protect oneself against the serious complications.

