Smooth Criminal: Michael Jackson is 'Alive' and He's a 'Dangerous' Wrestler in Brazil

You've been hit by,



A smooth wrestler.

A video of a wrestler, who is also a Michael Jackson impersonator, has the Internet in shock.

The 28-second-long video, shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, has been viewed over 7 million times as of now. The viral video has been captioned with witty text, that reads, “Apparently Michael Jackson isn't dead he's a wrestler in Brazil”.

In the clip, the wrestler, who has a stark resemblance with the late legendary singer, can also be seen sporting the King of Pop’s signature black attire. The video also shows the wrestler sporting the exact same hairstyle as the late singer.

Apparently Michael Jackson isn't dead he's a wrestler in Brazil pic.twitter.com/BJUDh1sbGT — ogug (@ogug8) February 22, 2020

Furthermore, the video, which has been retweeted around 160 thousand times, shows the man copying Michael Jackson’s signature steps like jumping straight up and perching up on toes etc.

The clip has got a variety of comments including people posting old videos of the same wrestler.

In another video, the wrestler catwalk on the rope of the ring during the course of the match. The 56 seconds long clip has already got over one thousand retweets.

A smooth wrestler — Niketshyam Agrawal (@nik8shyam) February 22, 2020

This dude is spitting pic.twitter.com/WYYPoNmKj3 — ogug (@ogug8) February 22, 2020

Wwe should see this lol — •DAMILARE••• 🇳🇬🇮🇹 (@DatDami_Dee) February 22, 2020

Call me crazy, but this works. The moonwalk DDT is genius!!!!! pic.twitter.com/48ziIBke0C — Pasch....it sounds like cash (@Tao_Pasch) February 22, 2020

Omg thanks for sharing this. We needed this right now. — Katie (@ilvmookiemonste) February 23, 2020

However, this isn't the first time the wrestler Michael Jackson has made the news. Earlier in 2019, the impersonator had impressed pop fans with his sleek, MJ-like moves.