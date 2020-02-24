English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Smooth Criminal: Michael Jackson is 'Alive' and He's a 'Dangerous' Wrestler in Brazil

Screenshot from video uploaded by Future Stars of Wrestling / YouTube.

Screenshot from video uploaded by Future Stars of Wrestling / YouTube.

A video of a wrestler, who also happens to be a Michael Jackson impersonator, has the Internet in disbelief.

You've been hit by,

A smooth wrestler.

A video of a wrestler, who is also a Michael Jackson impersonator, has the Internet in shock.

The 28-second-long video, shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, has been viewed over 7 million times as of now. The viral video has been captioned with witty text, that reads, “Apparently Michael Jackson isn't dead he's a wrestler in Brazil”.

In the clip, the wrestler, who has a stark resemblance with the late legendary singer, can also be seen sporting the King of Pop’s signature black attire. The video also shows the wrestler sporting the exact same hairstyle as the late singer.

Furthermore, the video, which has been retweeted around 160 thousand times, shows the man copying Michael Jackson’s signature steps like jumping straight up and perching up on toes etc.

The clip has got a variety of comments including people posting old videos of the same wrestler.

In another video, the wrestler catwalk on the rope of the ring during the course of the match. The 56 seconds long clip has already got over one thousand retweets.

Take a look at other bizarre reactions:


However, this isn't the first time the wrestler Michael Jackson has made the news. Earlier in 2019, the impersonator had impressed pop fans with his sleek, MJ-like moves.

