Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
After her victory, where she beat Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, she took to Instagram to post the Game of Thrones quote on her Instagram.
After her victory, where she beat Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, she took to Instagram to post the Game of Thrones quote on her Instagram.
This month saw two battles: The Battle for the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones, and in India, the Lok Sabha Elections.
'The North remembers' is a pretty common phrase used in Game of Thrones, and if you've watched the show, you'll know exactly what it means. For the ones who don't follow the show, Smriti Irani has used this common phrase from Game of Thrones to explain her victory.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat on home turf Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani on Thursday evening, not waiting for counting of the remaining 3 lakh votes.
The development came as a shock to many as Gandhi has been the MP from Amethi since 2004. However, in 2014, Smriti Irani gave him a tough contest and garnered over 3 lakh votes in the parliamentary constituency with vote margin down to a lakh.
Political experts opined that the tenacity shown by the actor-turned-politician seemed to have worked in her favour. Irani stayed put in Amethi for several months, campaigning and interacting with the locals. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, due to his national duties, spent most of his time touring the country.
After her victory, where she beat Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, she took to Instagram to post the Game of Thrones quote on her Instagram.
What does 'The North Remembers mean?'
The phrase which is repeated often among Northerners in Game of Thrones means that they don't forget past events easily, especially betrayals. A woman in the Battle of the Bastards repeated the phrase to Sansa Stark to remind her that there were Stark supporters in Winterfell who wouldn't forget Bonton's betrayal at the Red Wedding.' 'The North Remembers' is is also the name of the first episode of the second season of Game of thrones, where Ned Stark was executed.
Speaking to News18 after the victory, the union leader said her poll campaign focused on highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the Congress in Amethi.
“We were not concentrating on an individual but on the concept of somebody given the responsibility but not fulfilling it. It has been a consistent effort since the past five years for us. Got the first signs of change in 2014 itself. My organisation persisted with efforts in the constituency and it bore fruits,” Irani said.
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
