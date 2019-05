Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible

This month saw two battles: The Battle for the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones, and in India, the Lok Sabha Elections.'The North remembers' is a pretty common phrase used in Game of Thrones, and if you've watched the show, you'll know exactly what it means. For the ones who don't follow the show, Smriti Irani has used this common phrase from Game of Thrones to explain her victory.Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat on home turf Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani on Thursday evening, not waiting for counting of the remaining 3 lakh votes.The development came as a shock to many as Gandhi has been the MP from Amethi since 2004. However, in 2014, Smriti Irani gave him a tough contest and garnered over 3 lakh votes in the parliamentary constituency with vote margin down to a lakh.Political experts opined that the tenacity shown by the actor-turned-politician seemed to have worked in her favour. Irani stayed put in Amethi for several months, campaigning and interacting with the locals. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, due to his national duties, spent most of his time touring the country.After her victory, where she beat Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, she took to Instagram to post the Game of Thrones quote on her Instagram.The phrase which is repeated often among Northerners in Game of Thrones means that they don't forget past events easily, especially betrayals. A woman in the Battle of the Bastards repeated the phrase to Sansa Stark to remind her that there were Stark supporters in Winterfell who wouldn't forget Bonton's betrayal at the Red Wedding.' 'The North Remembers' is is also the name of the first episode of the second season of Game of thrones, where Ned Stark was executed.Speaking to News18 after the victory, the union leader said her poll campaign focused on highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the Congress in Amethi.“We were not concentrating on an individual but on the concept of somebody given the responsibility but not fulfilling it. It has been a consistent effort since the past five years for us. Got the first signs of change in 2014 itself. My organisation persisted with efforts in the constituency and it bore fruits,” Irani said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)