Smriti Irani Dances with Manipur Dancers at Election Campaign, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

It is not every day that we get to see a politician shaking a leg to traditional music. That’s why when Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was spotted dancing with artists performing traditional folk dance in Manipur, she became instantly viral. She participated in the dance while touring the state to campaign for the ruling BJP party ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections. The video is being shared by many across multiple social media platforms. The official Twitter handle of BJP Manipur shared the clip too.

During a traditional dance performance, a group of Manipuri female dancers demonstrates synchronised movements. After a while, Irani, who had been standing on the stage, descends and joins the dancers. She is seen standing for a few moments and observing the movement of the dancers before dancing along with them. Posted a day ago, the tweet has more than 2000 views. Many took to the comments section to applaud Irani. “This is called attachment to our culture. No more words for this”, said one comment while one simply said, “Very nice dance." One comment called Irani sincere, dedicated and hardworking.

Advertisement

Smritiji, most dedicated, sincere and hardworking person serving the nation without any noise. She deserve her rightful dues.— _/dev (@deltaRogerF1) February 18, 2022

The BJP launched its manifesto for the Manipur Assembly elections on Thursday, offering two-wheelers to deserving female college students, a monthly pension boost to Rs 1,000 for senior persons, and the establishment of a Rs 100 crore start-up fund. If re-elected, the BJP also offered Rs 25,000 to girls from economically disadvantaged families as part of the ‘Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme.’

The BJP formed the state government in the previous assembly elections with the backing of three regional parties: the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), the National Peoples Party (NPP), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), as well as an independent MLA. Only 21 seats were won by the BJP.N Biren Singh, who left the Congress in 2016 to join the BJP, was elected as Manipur’s 12th Chief Minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.