Smriti Irani in Isolation after Covid-19 is Here to Tell us Facts about Justin Trudeau and Mathew Perry

Having been detected with coronavirus infection can cause a person to be upset or bogged down. But that is not the case with Union Minister Smriti Irani. She is on the road to recovery and is keeping her spirits high. While spending her time in isolation, she hasn't let the monotony and the boredom take over. This time around, she has decided to throw some light on a lesser known fact about two popular gentlemen. Irani’s latest Instagram story reveals an interesting fact about F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The picture uploaded by Smriti mentions that Perry and Trudeau were actually schoolmates. Surprisingly, not only did the two go to school together, one was beaten up by another. The post revealed that it was Perry aka Chandler Bing and his best friend who beat up the current Prime Minister of Canada.

The minister for Women and Child Development captioned the picture writing, “Things you find on Insta.”

For the lesser known, in 2017, Perry had told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that Trudeau was his junior at the school. Perry didn’t sound proud and recalled that Trudeau was excelling in a sport he wasn’t good at. So out of jealousy, Perry and his friend beat him up. After this confession was out, Trudeau took to Twitter asking Perry for a rematch. However, Perry wasn’t going to take up the challenge given their current status. Perry replied on Twitter saying he would pass the request given the army he has at his disposal.

Coming back to Irani’s hilarious posts and memes while recovering from the attack of the virus. The actress-turned politician, on Thursday, shared a meme related to COVID-19 which informs what ensues after the "virus meets your brain cells.”

The meme reads, "Covid spelled backwards is Divoc. What Divoc is happening?"

The 44-year-old MP of Amethi, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, had shared a health update the next day. The hilarious post was a meme with a quote posted about the body ‘deciding’ to be sick.

The text in the meme said, “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?” Known for her witty posts on social media, Irani captioned it, “Just when I started having my veggies… have #covid will fight back.”