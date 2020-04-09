BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Smriti Irani Just Shared a Photo Tutorial of How to Make Mask at Home, Twitter Impressed

Smriti Irani leads by example as she shares photos of herself sewing a mask | Image credit: Twitter

Smriti Irani leads by example as she shares photos of herself sewing a mask | Image credit: Twitter

PM Modi on Monday urged BJP leaders and workers to make face masks at home and distribute to at least five or six people.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
Share this:

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Bharatiya Janata Party workers to produce and wear homemade face masks, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared imaged of herself making one at home.

With India in the middle of a 21-day national lockdown, medical professionals are facing an acute shortage of non-medical N-95 face masks which have been deemed as an essential precaution against coronavirus. To solve the crisis, ordinary citizens across the country have been urged to wear homemade masks instead of buying N-95 masks from chemists as the latter is needed far more urgently by medical health professionals treating coronavirus patients.

In keeping with Modi's request, Amethi MP Irani took to Twitter to show-off her home-made face mask. The minister shared four steps in photos to teach her followers how to craft a simple, reusable face mask with just a piece of cloth, thread, and needle.

Many on Twitter were impressed by the initiative and responded with praises.

Face masks have been made mandatory for use when stepping out of the house in several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

With several states reporting a shortage of N-95 masks needed by health workers, PM Modi on Monday said that N-95 masks are not a necessity for ordinary citizens who can instead use homemade masks to prevent catching coronavirus. He also urged BJP leaders and workers to make face masks and distribute to at least five or six people.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,108,750

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,542,056

    +24,096

  • Cured/Discharged

    342,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    90,913

    +2,458
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres