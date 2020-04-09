Smriti Irani Just Shared a Photo Tutorial of How to Make Mask at Home, Twitter Impressed

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Bharatiya Janata Party workers to produce and wear homemade face masks, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared imaged of herself making one at home.

With India in the middle of a 21-day national lockdown, medical professionals are facing an acute shortage of non-medical N-95 face masks which have been deemed as an essential precaution against coronavirus. To solve the crisis, ordinary citizens across the country have been urged to wear homemade masks instead of buying N-95 masks from chemists as the latter is needed far more urgently by medical health professionals treating coronavirus patients.

In keeping with Modi's request, Amethi MP Irani took to Twitter to show-off her home-made face mask. The minister shared four steps in photos to teach her followers how to craft a simple, reusable face mask with just a piece of cloth, thread, and needle.

Many on Twitter were impressed by the initiative and responded with praises.

Great idea ma'am — Pratyush Mishra🇮🇳 (@CrPratyush) April 9, 2020

Lots of respect for you Smriti didi, you are always there with positive messages. — Bharatt Dilip Shitole 🇮🇳 (@bharatshitole) April 9, 2020

Good Job Sister — Rajesh Chauhan BJP (@BJPRajeshChauh4) April 9, 2020

😷 — Lagbhag Blue Tick (@India_Fitoor) April 9, 2020

Face masks have been made mandatory for use when stepping out of the house in several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

With several states reporting a shortage of N-95 masks needed by health workers, PM Modi on Monday said that N-95 masks are not a necessity for ordinary citizens who can instead use homemade masks to prevent catching coronavirus. He also urged BJP leaders and workers to make face masks and distribute to at least five or six people.