English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Smriti Irani Posts Hilarious Boomerang Video With Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram
Smriti Irani ko aunty kisne bola?
Apparently Janhvi Kapoor kept referring to Irani as 'aunty'. Source: Instagram/Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani is one of the most popular union ministers on social media and with good reason. Recently, the Textiles Minister posted a boomerang video with actress Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram, leaving her followers delighted.
Irani wrote on Instagram that meeting Janhvi was her 'someone shoot me' moment.
In a boomerang, shot in what looks like a crowded airport, Irani is seen bumping into Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor who debuted earlier this year with Dhadak. The video is hilariously hashtagged, #auntykiskobola.
"The 'someone shoot me' moment - when Janhvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty and you say, 'Koi baat nahi beta.' #totalsiyapa... Ye aaj kal ke bachche." Irani wrote.
Many of the Gujarat MP's followers commented on her sense of humour. One even observed that Janhvi looked a lot like Irani herself.
However, those who follow Irani's social media profiles would not be surprised as it is just like Irani to say tongue-in-cheek things such as this on Instagram, which she uses to share more intimate and personal photos and information as opposed to Twitter which is more official.
Just recently, Irani posted a photo of her husband Zubin Irani along with Uddhav Thakrey with the caption,"You know how ‘pratadit’ (harassed) your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwall"(brave)". She hashtagged the photo #fridayfun.
Irani is also not averse to sharing memes on her social media profile. When there was a delay in the release of wedding pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's private Lake Como nuptials, she posted the meme of a skeleton waiting for the photos.
She also shares 'waiting for weekend' memes that all of us can relate too.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Irani wrote on Instagram that meeting Janhvi was her 'someone shoot me' moment.
In a boomerang, shot in what looks like a crowded airport, Irani is seen bumping into Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor who debuted earlier this year with Dhadak. The video is hilariously hashtagged, #auntykiskobola.
"The 'someone shoot me' moment - when Janhvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty and you say, 'Koi baat nahi beta.' #totalsiyapa... Ye aaj kal ke bachche." Irani wrote.
Many of the Gujarat MP's followers commented on her sense of humour. One even observed that Janhvi looked a lot like Irani herself.
However, those who follow Irani's social media profiles would not be surprised as it is just like Irani to say tongue-in-cheek things such as this on Instagram, which she uses to share more intimate and personal photos and information as opposed to Twitter which is more official.
Just recently, Irani posted a photo of her husband Zubin Irani along with Uddhav Thakrey with the caption,"You know how ‘pratadit’ (harassed) your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwall"(brave)". She hashtagged the photo #fridayfun.
Irani is also not averse to sharing memes on her social media profile. When there was a delay in the release of wedding pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's private Lake Como nuptials, she posted the meme of a skeleton waiting for the photos.
She also shares 'waiting for weekend' memes that all of us can relate too.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results