1-min read

Smriti Irani Promises to 'Campaign' for Little Girl Who Wants to be India's PM

The tweet that has garnered over 900 retweets and thousands of likes in just a few hours, drew a lot of love from netizens who complimented Irani for being an inspiration.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Smriti Irani Promises to 'Campaign' for Little Girl Who Wants to be India's PM
Image credits: Twitter

Union Minister Smriti Irani is earning a lot of praise on Twitter, thanks to a photo that sees her striking a pose with a young girl in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Minister of Textile, Women and Development shared the picture and said, "Met young Adhishree Mane who proposes to be Minister of Home, PM & President of India one day . Confirmed my participation in her future campaign in Central Hall today."

The tweet has garnered over 900 retweets and 11,000 likes, drew a lot of love from netizens. Many complimented Irani for being an inspiration for young girls who dream to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Smriti Irani is quite popular on social media and well known to keep her online family delighted and engaged, with hilarious posts and memes.

Very recently she had gone viral with her an Insta story, which read, "Legend says that when you can’t sleep, it’s because you’re awake in someone’s dream. So if everyone could stop dreaming about me that would be great." The story was shared with a 'Please'.

whatsapp

