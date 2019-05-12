Smriti Irani Reveals Why She Isn't on Her Mom's Emergency Contact List
Smriti Irani, who is pretty vocal on social media, took to Instagram to express her love and gratitude for the two mothers in her life - her mother and her mother-in-law.
Image credit: Instagram
Irani posted a picture of her mother sitting on the bed as the latter appears engrossed in a bunch of documents and papers. Behind her, one can see a white board with a few phone numbers written on it. As Irani explains, those are emergency contact numbers; however, Irani's mother hadn't included her children's numbers in that list.
Why? Irani had the same question. On being asked, the Minister's mother revealed that a mother is supposed to be there for her children in times of need; moms are people you can fall back on, not the other way around. In fact, her mother had asked Irani to include her number in their emergency contact list.
In an adorable post that many will be able to relate with, Smriti Irani writes that her mother strove to live life on her own terms even if it was inconvenient.
View this post on Instagram
Fiercely independent, my Ma chose to live life on her terms even when it was most inconvenient. Notice the white board behind her with numbers of doctors. Her strict instructions to all , if something happens to her these are the first people to call. I asked her why none of her kids feature on the board. She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead. Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet. #happymothersday ❤️❤️❤️❤️ to my Ma and all those great Mums out there😘
She follows this up with another post, one consisting of her mother-in-law with her husband's family. She reveals intimate details about the relationship that her husband shares with his mother and that no amount of bickering can ever drive them apart. She also mentions how her mom-in-law has been a real mother figure in her life.
View this post on Instagram
They are barely 17 years apart in age. There were times when @iamzfi was told your badi behen looks nice and he lovingly agreed. She has been his anchor, his friend. She nags him, he troubles her back. She has fought the dreaded ‘C’ and survived. Some say she is my mother-in-law, but we call Mommmaaaaa. Happy Mother’s Day Mom. Stay well, stay blessed.
Smriti Irani's husband commented on the picture to let her know that his mom was equally proud of her! The posts are making us a tad bit nostalgic; on that note, Happy Mother's Day to all the moms reading this!
