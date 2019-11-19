Smriti Irani Reveals What She and Bill Gates Have in Common in Hilarious Insta Post

Union Minister for Textile and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the caption of the picture is leaving many in splits.

Bill Gates was in Delhi on November 18 where he, along with Irani, launched the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh. The initiative aims to increase nutritional value of more than 100 crops, while eliminating hunger by 2030.

Sharing the photo, Irani wrote a caption in Hindi that read, "Soch rahe hain padhai puri kari nahi, aage kya karein" (Wondering what to do next since both of us did not complete our studies).

Netizens interpreted the caption as an inside joke as both Irani and Gates have not completed their formal education degrees.

While Gates, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, is a Harvard dropout, Irani did not finish her graduation degree either, something that the minister has been previously been criticized for. she confirmed the same in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where she trumped Rahul Gandhi to win the critical Amethi seat.

Since being shared, the post has received over 68,700 likes and a slew of comments.

Irani's close friend and television producer Ekta Kapoor could not stop laughing and commented, "Bosss! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaad hai......pls waaapsi Karein. (Boss, we still remember Tulsi of Kyunki...... please give it back.)"

"What a punch," read one of the comments. Another comment read, "Hahaha! Unparalleled wit!"

Smriti Irani is quite active on social media, and the Union Minister has over seven lakh followers on photo sharing app, Instagram.

