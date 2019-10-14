Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post

Apparently, Micky Mehta is related to Irani on his wife's side and is also great friends with her.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post
Image credit: PTI/Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently revealed that she is friends with none other than India's premier fitness, yoga and wellness guru Mickey Mehta. Irani, who is very active on social media, recently took to Instagram to share the side of her life.

On Sunday, she posted two back-to-back "stories" on her Insta handle featuring Mehta, whom she addressed as a "bro". Posting a picture of Mehta posing with a plate of gulab jamun, a popular dessert during festivals and feats in India, Irani wrote, "Hate the fact that he eats gulab jamuns an still has a 6-pack".

micks

In a consequent post, she shared an image of Mehta taking a bite into the delectable sweet. "Not many know that fitness guru Mickey Mehta is my bro...Kahan woh, kahan main, (Look at him and look at me)" the Amethi MP wrote.

Mickey, who is also a TV presenter and a holistic yoga and wellness expert, responded to Smiriti's shout out with an equally pally quip. "Dearest Smriti, your mental fitness beats me. I promise to hand walk with you. Let's get optimized, let's get #Mickeymized!!!"

Turns out, Mehta is related to Smriti on his wife's side and is also a great friend of hers. This year, they even visited the Kumbh Mela together, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

This is not the first time that Irani, who is quite popular for her funny and witty 'Grams, took at crack at her own fitness through memes and posts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram