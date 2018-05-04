GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Smriti Irani Sat Through 'The Avengers: Infinity War' End Credits and Internet Can't Keep Calm

Hashtag respect.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 4, 2018, 12:41 PM IST
(Image: AP)
Marvel’s biggest and possibly the most talked-about film brought 24 superheroes on screen and made it the biggest crossover in the history of MCU.

Superheroes from all over the galaxy assembled together in Avengers: Infinity War to defeat Thanos and his quest to find all six infinity stones in order to cleanse the universe.

While the "shocking" ending left many teary-eyed, others turned the grief into hilarious memes on the Internet.

But Marvel didn't disappoint its fans. Years ago, most people left the theater the moment the credits began rolling, but now, "true" Marvel comic fans sit down patiently through all the credits, hoping to see a little something more.

And joining the Marvel fandom is none other than our Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

"#youknow you are an #avengers fan when the credits roll and you still wait for the post-credit scene," Irani wrote on her Instagram page.



Soon, Irani's post was flooded with praises with many calling her the "coolest minister ever".

