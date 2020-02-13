Take the pledge to vote

Smriti Irani Shares Egg Fried Rice Recipe, Twitter Asks Why Mid-Day Meals in BJP States Remain 'Veg'

It appeared that there were not many takers for this dish, as several people on social media called her out for using eggs, while the BJP government demanded that they should not be included in mid day meals.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 13, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Smriti Irani Shares Egg Fried Rice Recipe, Twitter Asks Why Mid-Day Meals in BJP States Remain 'Veg'
Image for representation. Credits: PTI.

In November 2019, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava from Madhya Pradesh kicked up a controversy when he said "children who eat meat could grow up to become cannibals."

His statement came after the Madhya Pradesh government wanted to include eggs as part of mid-day meals for children. BJP leaders reacted strongly to this, saying that it 'interfered with the religion of the children.'

This kicked up the debate about eggs, and whether their nutritional value mattered more than their religious connotations. The Wire had earlier in 2018 found that eggs were almost always missing from mid-day meals in schools and Anganwadis in states where BJP was in power.

Months later, this narrative off egg-deprivation has returned to the forefront on the Internet. The trigger? Union Minister Smriti Irani making egg friend rice.

Smriti Irani, known for being very fun and interactive on social media, posted a step by step recipe on her Instagram story of how to make egg fried rice.

Untitled design (29)

She added that she was cooking this dish for her husband, 'on demand'. However, it appeared that there were not many takers for this dish, as several people on social media called her out for using eggs even as her party continued to oppose its inclusion in mid-day meals.

Smriti Irani is currently the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles, and Women & Child Development.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

