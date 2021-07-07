Smriti Irani Shares Inspiring Video for Parents, Says 'Give Daughters Wings to Fly'

Smriti Irani, the Union Women and Child Development Minister posted an animated video of a girl on her Instagram handle. The video which is now trending has a powerful message in it. It shows a girl with dirty face, dirty clothes and untidy hair. The little girl is holding a broom in her hand with a bucket full of water on her side and has tears in her eyes. Then as the video continues a hand comes and takes away the broom from the little girl’s hand, wipes her tears, combs her hair, makes her wear a school uniform and gives her a book.

In the background of the video the song ‘Dil hai chota sa, choti si asha’ is playing. At the end, the video shows the girl with wings and the slogan ‘Give her wings to fly’. The cute video is made by the Bohra sisters who are known for telling stories through animated videos and GIFs. Smriti captioned the video with the slogan itself and a hashtag #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao. Through the video, the union minister gave the message to all her followers to educate their daughters.

The video was initially posted on the Bohra sisters Instagram handle. When posted on the union minister’s account, the animated video received comments from celebrities like Maniesh Paul and Gaurav Gera who appreciated the thought and the execution of the video.

Irani was an actor before entering politics. She played the role of ‘Tulsi’, the lead actress of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. Her iconic show recently completed 21 years and she celebrated it with a video on her Instagram account with an emotional message in which she talked about the shows impact on people’s lives. The video has Smriti’s clips from the show along with the other co-stars. Her show had a good run of eight years.

