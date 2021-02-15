Smriti Irani Shares Moving Throwback Photo with 'Di' Sushma Swaraj on Her Birth Anniversary

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday, February 14 remembered former Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lost her life on August 6, 2019 after suffering from a heart attack. The minister has addressed Sushma as ‘Di’ in her remembrance post on Instagram. Sharing a fond memory of her bond, Smritirevealed that on February 14, when she used to call her, she would say 'I have called you to wish you for ‘Valentines Day’ and not your birthday.’ Apart from that, she also recalled how the two of them had eaten lunch together after Smriti won the Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha election.

Giving detail about that day in her caption, she wrote, “The victory lunch of Amethi was so planned that she took care to book a table at her favourite restaurant herself, sent a saree for me to wear that day ... a table , a meal we could partake in no more..”In conclusion to her heartfelt post, she added, "till we break bread together again." Smriti has chosen a lovely photo with her post wherein the two of them can be seen sharing a joyous moment as they hug each other.

Her post,which oozes of her emotions for late politician, has garnered much love from her insta family. Many of her friends and followers have dropped in hearts in the comments, while some have remembered the great leader and a warm minister who they liked very much.

Meanwhile, Sushma’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj too took to social media to remember her late mother. She shared a beautiful throwback photo wherein one can see Sushma and Bansuri standing together in-front of the former’s 65th birthday cakes. The mother-daughter duo in the picture are seen wearing shades of blue.

Happy Birthday माँ...केक अब फीका लगता है।स्नेह और करुणा का मानवीय रूप है @SushmaSwaraj। आइए हम सब आज कीसी की मदद करें और माँ का जन्मदिन साथ मनाएं। #sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/GKeWl6xitb— Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) February 13, 2021

Here is a look at some of the reactions on Bansuri Swaraj’s post:

Happy Birthday My favorite Sushma Swaraj ji .....I really miss your presence in parliament.....Though you are not there with us, but from your work we all can learn so many things like Eklavya....I love You Sushmaji... ...@governorswaraj pic.twitter.com/duGRqknask— Dharmapal (@davedharmpal) February 14, 2021

I fondly remember Sushma Swaraj jee on her birth anniversary.An exceptional leader who has left a vacuum in Indian politics.Iron Lady Indeed!#SushmaSwaraj #सुषमा_स्वराजpic.twitter.com/lKHLkDPCQL— Gaurav Mishra (@IAmGMishra) February 14, 2021

मैंने बचपन में पापा से पूछा था।राजनीति का क्या मतलब होता है ? पापा ने समझाया "देश के हित के लिए किया गया कार्य को राजनीतिक कहते है"! राजनीति अगर मुझे अपने तरफ़ खींचती है तो वज़ह सुषमा जी रही हैं,आज मेरी गुरु का हैप्पी बर्थडे Happy Birthday sushma ji love you ❤️@SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/GGCnw5XNUR— (@parigupta1606) February 14, 2021

सदन जिनके धारा प्रवाह संबोधन से गुंजायमान हो जाता था,देश जिनके धारा प्रवाह संबोधन से गौरवांवित हो जाता था,दुनिया जिनके धारा प्रवाह संबोधन से अचंभित हो जाता था,पद्म विभूषण,पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वर्गीय श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत्-शत् नमन। pic.twitter.com/tVhi941Ics— Shambhu Nath Tripathi (@ShambhuTiwariUP) February 14, 2021

Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma’s husband, also reacted to Bansuri’s post by sharing a famous song titled, Koi Door Se Awaaz De Chale Aao.