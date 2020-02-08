Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Are They Not Capable, Asks Smriti Irani as Kejriwal Urges Women to 'Consult' Men Before Voting in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to women voters in Delhi backfired after he asked them to discuss with men about whom to vote for.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Are They Not Capable, Asks Smriti Irani as Kejriwal Urges Women to 'Consult' Men Before Voting in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to women on the day of Delhi elections but it seems to have backfired | Image credit: PTI/PTI

Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to the women voters of Delhi to go out in large numbers and cast their vote seems to have backfired as the Aam Aadmi Party chief has been slammed for asking women to "consult with men" before exercising their democratic right.

In a tweet posted earlier on Saturday as polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 began across the city, Kejriwal earnestly urged women to caste their vote.

"A special appeal to all the ladies," he tweeted. "Just like you shoulder all the responsibilities of home, the responsibility of the nation as well as Delhi is also on your shoulders. all you ladies please definitely go to cast your vote and take the men in the house with you too".

While the appeal was made in in good faith, the last line of the tweet seems to have angered women including Union Minister Smriti Irani.

After appealing to the women to go and vote, Kejriwal ended his tweet by saying, "Make sure to consult (charcha) with men about whom to vote for."

For many, Kejriwal's tweet came across as patronising toward women as it seemed he considered them incapable of figuring out the right candidate to vote for without the help of men and their superior brains.

BJP's Smriti Irani led the attack on Kejriwal with a scathing response. "Do you not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who they want to vote for?" Irani asked. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also tweeted.

The tweet has also angered other women on Twitter.

Following the outrage, Kejriwal responded to Smriti Irani's tweet by saying that women in Delhi had already decided who they were going to vote for. "This time, in all of Delhi only women have decided the who the entire family will vote for. After all, women are the ones who have to run the home".

Women voters are an important demographic for Kejriwal who is seeking a second term in Delhi. In 2015 election, the constituencies with the highest women voter turnout voted for AAP. Increasing women's safety has been one of AAP's primary poll-planks. Women voter turnout can have a great impact on AAP's performance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram