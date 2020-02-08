Are They Not Capable, Asks Smriti Irani as Kejriwal Urges Women to 'Consult' Men Before Voting in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to the women voters of Delhi to go out in large numbers and cast their vote seems to have backfired as the Aam Aadmi Party chief has been slammed for asking women to "consult with men" before exercising their democratic right.

In a tweet posted earlier on Saturday as polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 began across the city, Kejriwal earnestly urged women to caste their vote.

"A special appeal to all the ladies," he tweeted. "Just like you shoulder all the responsibilities of home, the responsibility of the nation as well as Delhi is also on your shoulders. all you ladies please definitely go to cast your vote and take the men in the house with you too".

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइयेसभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

While the appeal was made in in good faith, the last line of the tweet seems to have angered women including Union Minister Smriti Irani.

After appealing to the women to go and vote, Kejriwal ended his tweet by saying, "Make sure to consult (charcha) with men about whom to vote for."

For many, Kejriwal's tweet came across as patronising toward women as it seemed he considered them incapable of figuring out the right candidate to vote for without the help of men and their superior brains.

BJP's Smriti Irani led the attack on Kejriwal with a scathing response. "Do you not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who they want to vote for?" Irani asked. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also tweeted.

The tweet has also angered other women on Twitter.

"पुरुषों से चर्चा जरूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा" केजरीवाल जी कहना क्या चाह रहे हैं। क्या महिलाओं में विवेक नही होता? "किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा" क्या गुप्त मतदान की अवधारणा पर प्रहार नही है? महिलाविरोधी केजरीवाल। — Ishika Mishra (@Hitler_ishu) February 8, 2020

हमारे घर की महिलाएं सक्षम हैं समझने में किसको वोट देना सही रहेगा और उनका वोट जाएगा भाजपा को — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 8, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal ji says that females of the house should ask males that whom to vote!? क्यों सर जी!? Women of Delhi are not able to decide whom to vote !? Don’t they have constitutional rights to decide on their own!!!? #DelhiElections2020 #ShameOnKejriwal #महिलाविरोधीकेजरीवाल — Dr. Kinjal Amin Desai (@KinjalAminDesai) February 8, 2020

“Women should cast their vote after consulting with men of their house” Arvind Kejriwal is a grade one misogynist. #NeverMyLeader https://t.co/Ep2dWNfjEN — Monica (@TrulyMonica) February 8, 2020

Following the outrage, Kejriwal responded to Smriti Irani's tweet by saying that women in Delhi had already decided who they were going to vote for. "This time, in all of Delhi only women have decided the who the entire family will vote for. After all, women are the ones who have to run the home".

स्मृति जी, दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने किसे वोट देना है ये तय कर लिया है। और पूरी दिल्ली में इस बार अपने परिवार का वोट महिलाओं ने ही तय किया है। आखिर घर तो उन्हें ही चलाना होता है https://t.co/Psszwmmd3a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Women voters are an important demographic for Kejriwal who is seeking a second term in Delhi. In 2015 election, the constituencies with the highest women voter turnout voted for AAP. Increasing women's safety has been one of AAP's primary poll-planks. Women voter turnout can have a great impact on AAP's performance.

