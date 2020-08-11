Smriti Irani Sums Up 2020's Mood with Hilarious Meme of Herself on Insta

Smriti Irani is responsible for some of the wittiest posts that are doing rounds online. She often shares special moments from the past in the form of quirky and cheering posts on social media and people hail them as they most of them are highly relatable.

Yesterday was no different when the latest post made its way on her social media page. The Union Minister couldn’t have done it any better as she let everyone know that the year has tested her patience like many of us.

The actress turned politician shared a montage of five snapshots featuring her looking categorically sullen. She captioned, "When you are waiting for 2020 to end”.

Smriti yet again got hundreds to hit the like button on her post as she shared the most common emotion people are feeling. Several fans and followers were quick to jump in to express their correspondence with Smriti’s post.

An amusing comment from a user of the photo-sharing platform reads, "Love your sense of humor," "You are the wittiest politician," wrote another Instagram user.

Celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Sonu Sood, Hina Khan, Nilu Kohli were the first few members from the fraternity to show their support by reacting in the comments section.

Smriti started her career in showbiz as a model. She was also one of the finalists in 1998 during the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. She became a household name for the portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running television series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Currently, Smriti is the Union Minister for Textiles and also MP of Amethi.