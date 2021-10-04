Smriti Irani Takes Netizens to Purani Dilli Gullies With Chandni Chowk Pic on Instagram

Chandni Chowk is a time capsule. Situated at the heart of Old Delhi, surrounded by the developments of the modern era, Chandni Chowk is a place visited by numerous people on a daily basis. Like many of us, who get cravings for Parathas from Babu Ram Devi Dayal Parathein Wale, or Kachoris from Jung Bahadur Kachori Wale, on a Sunday, Union Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Zubin Irani, also paid a visit to the narrow streets of Shahjahanabad and shared snaps of her trip on Instagram.

Smriti Irani is a Delhiite, born and brought up in the capital city. This is why Smriti is grateful to the place that gave her the foundation of her multi-varied career. Along with the picture shared by her, she also shared a few snaps of her journey on her Instagram stories.

Standing in one of the streets of Chandni Chowk, the union minister shared a snap with her back facing the camera. In the caption, Irani wrote, “एहसान तेरा मुझ पर बहुत है दिल्ली (I am very grateful to you, Delhi),” with a red heart complementing the caption.

Since shared, the picture has garnered roughly 43,000 likes and around several hundred comments. Netizens couldn’t help but get nostalgic about the hustle-bustle of the place, which has now vanished due to the pandemic and the stringent yet life-saving COVID-19 restrictions.

One user wrote, “I also want to go,” and mentioned her favourite eateries that she wanted to visit. Another wrote, “Yeh Dilli Hai Meri Jaan.” One user cited Irani’s very popular role ‘Tulsi’ in a daily soap and wrote, “Tulsi, Delhi ke Aangan ki.” “Delhi Sheher Nahi Mehfil hai,” wrote another.

Chandni Chowk is famous for its lip-smacking food that draws hundreds of people every day who are looking to satisfy their appetite. The area is also famous for its wide variety of apparel, jewellery, and wood.

