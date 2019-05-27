Smriti Irani Turning Pallbearer for Her Aide is Being Called an Inspiration for Women

Union Minister @smritiirani gives shoulder to BJP leader Surendra Singh today in Amethi after he was shot dead.

It’s the sheer humility and kindness which wins hearts where arrogance and power fails 🙏#AmethiPoliticalMurder #Amethi #SmritiIranipic.twitter.com/gJiTjqUBPi — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 26, 2019

It's really unfortunate India lost its brave child Surendra Singh. People of Amethi elected the right MP hope things wud get better for the Constituency. @smritiirani is an inspiration for every woman . https://t.co/SWrltqfDUC — Chowkidar Murali N Naidu (@muralineelalu) May 26, 2019

This photograph isn’t of a politician doing lip service. It isn’t of a Neta seeking votes. Nor is it of a dynast looking for publicity. Amethi MP @smritiirani lends shoulder to mortal remains of close aide Surendra Singh who was shot dead. Moving image. Brave. Can’t be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/EP5dycpTJa — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 26, 2019

I am not sure if women are allowed to give shoulder to the dead. But my respect went up a few notches more for this iron lady. This is not anything happening before elections to showoff or win but after elections ,grieving &supporting d dead.Amethi is blessed now. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/uHSu3aRTbA — Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) May 26, 2019

Don't know what to say abt this photo. Hats off to @smritiirani. To be a pail bearer to somebody who stood by her during her campaign in a society which still doesn't let many of its women to do this for their own relatives is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/dQFxxOV8Ag — Krishna Ramachandran (@reachkri) May 27, 2019

Exactly two days after Smriti Irani turned the tables on Rahul Gandhi by winning the Amethi seat, her close aide and confidante, Surendra Singh, was gunned down in a brutal incident. Four men allegedly stormed into Singh's house and shot him dead.On Saturday, Smriti Irani took on the responsibility for being the pallbearer for her aide, while at the same time affirming that she plans to hunt down his attackers. The 100 metre walk, where Irani can be seen bearing the bier of Surendra Singh, has won her the appreciation of people in Amethi and outside. The people of Amethi are treating the gesture as a sign that their leader is willing to stand by them through the good and the bad.A woman taking on the role of a pallbearer is a highly unusual one, especially in the rural parts of India. However, for the people in Amethi, this gesture is being interpreted as a symbol of 'women empowerment' and 'emotional commitment towards her people.'A Twitter user wrote, "It’s the sheer humility and kindness which wins hearts where arrogance and power fails." Some even called her "an inspiration for women".This is how Twitterati reacted to the video of Smriti Irani carrying the bier:As a matter of fact, some people even said that Irani's gesture positions her as the only leader to have such a lasting and meaningful relationship with the people in her constituency.