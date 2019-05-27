Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Smriti Irani Turning Pallbearer for Her Aide is Being Called an Inspiration for Women

A woman taking on the role of a pallbearer is a highly unusual one, especially in the rural parts of India. However, for the people in Amethi, this gesture is being interpreted as a symbol of 'women empowerment' and 'emotional commitment towards her people.'

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Smriti Irani Turning Pallbearer for Her Aide is Being Called an Inspiration for Women
A woman taking on the role of a pallbearer is a highly unusual one, especially in the rural parts of India. However, for the people in Amethi, this gesture is being interpreted as a symbol of 'women empowerment' and 'emotional commitment towards her people.'
Loading...
Exactly two days after Smriti Irani turned the tables on Rahul Gandhi by winning the Amethi seat, her close aide and confidante, Surendra Singh, was gunned down in a brutal incident. Four men allegedly stormed into Singh's house and shot him dead.

On Saturday, Smriti Irani took on the responsibility for being the pallbearer for her aide, while at the same time affirming that she plans to hunt down his attackers. The 100 metre walk, where Irani can be seen bearing the bier of Surendra Singh, has won her the appreciation of people in Amethi and outside. The people of Amethi are treating the gesture as a sign that their leader is willing to stand by them through the good and the bad.

A woman taking on the role of a pallbearer is a highly unusual one, especially in the rural parts of India. However, for the people in Amethi, this gesture is being interpreted as a symbol of 'women empowerment' and 'emotional commitment towards her people.'

A Twitter user wrote, "It’s the sheer humility and kindness which wins hearts where arrogance and power fails." Some even called her "an inspiration for women".

This is how Twitterati reacted to the video of Smriti Irani carrying the bier:


























As a matter of fact, some people even said that Irani's gesture positions her as the only leader to have such a lasting and meaningful relationship with the people in her constituency.
Loading...
