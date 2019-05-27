Smriti Irani Turning Pallbearer for Her Aide is Being Called an Inspiration for Women
A woman taking on the role of a pallbearer is a highly unusual one, especially in the rural parts of India. However, for the people in Amethi, this gesture is being interpreted as a symbol of 'women empowerment' and 'emotional commitment towards her people.'
On Saturday, Smriti Irani took on the responsibility for being the pallbearer for her aide, while at the same time affirming that she plans to hunt down his attackers. The 100 metre walk, where Irani can be seen bearing the bier of Surendra Singh, has won her the appreciation of people in Amethi and outside. The people of Amethi are treating the gesture as a sign that their leader is willing to stand by them through the good and the bad.
A Twitter user wrote, "It’s the sheer humility and kindness which wins hearts where arrogance and power fails." Some even called her "an inspiration for women".
This is how Twitterati reacted to the video of Smriti Irani carrying the bier:
आज इस तश्वीर ने यह स्पष्ट कर दिया कि आप राहुल से बेहतर हैं इसलिए अमेठी की जनता ने आपको चुना#शत_शत_नमन#SurendraSingh #SmritiIrani pic.twitter.com/5RroSb4Zl6— Gulshan Upadhyay (@GulshanUpadhya8) May 26, 2019
जो लोग सत्ता में गद्दी पाने के बाद अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को भूल जाते है उन लोगो के लिए ये तस्वीर बहुत कुछ कहती हैं।#SmritiIrani सलाम है आपको।@chitraaum pic.twitter.com/6dbDbZJ1eg— Abhishek Chauhan (@abhishekchau123) May 26, 2019
Union Minister @smritiirani gives shoulder to BJP leader Surendra Singh today in Amethi after he was shot dead.— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 26, 2019
It’s the sheer humility and kindness which wins hearts where arrogance and power fails 🙏#AmethiPoliticalMurder #Amethi #SmritiIranipic.twitter.com/gJiTjqUBPi
It's really unfortunate India lost its brave child Surendra Singh. People of Amethi elected the right MP hope things wud get better for the Constituency. @smritiirani is an inspiration for every woman . https://t.co/SWrltqfDUC— Chowkidar Murali N Naidu (@muralineelalu) May 26, 2019
This photograph isn’t of a politician doing lip service. It isn’t of a Neta seeking votes. Nor is it of a dynast looking for publicity. Amethi MP @smritiirani lends shoulder to mortal remains of close aide Surendra Singh who was shot dead. Moving image. Brave. Can’t be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/EP5dycpTJa— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 26, 2019
I am not sure if women are allowed to give shoulder to the dead. But my respect went up a few notches more for this iron lady. This is not anything happening before elections to showoff or win but after elections ,grieving &supporting d dead.Amethi is blessed now. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/uHSu3aRTbA— Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) May 26, 2019
Photo of the Millennium!!@smritiirani 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pGGvrrO1bf— महामानव (@AskSabern) May 26, 2019
Don't know what to say abt this photo. Hats off to @smritiirani. To be a pail bearer to somebody who stood by her during her campaign in a society which still doesn't let many of its women to do this for their own relatives is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/dQFxxOV8Ag— Krishna Ramachandran (@reachkri) May 27, 2019
As a matter of fact, some people even said that Irani's gesture positions her as the only leader to have such a lasting and meaningful relationship with the people in her constituency.
