Smriti Irani Turns Tulsi Virani to Respond to Critics Trolling Her Over Sanitary Pad Remark

Smriti Irani had the #ThrowbackThursday moment as she donned the Tulsi Virani avatar once again to respond to all the memes and trolls mocking her.Amid protests against the Supreme Court order opening the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday had courted controversy by saying that the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate.Speaking at the "Young Thinkers" conference, the Union textiles minister said, "I am nobody to speak against the Supreme Court verdict as I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house? You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference that we need to recognise and respect."Her statement was met with harsh criticism and social media users were quick to make jokes and memes.The Union minister took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a snap from her popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in a response to the critics.Although Irani took no names in her post, her caption pretty much gave it away. Quoting a famous Kishore Kumar song, she wrote, "Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai. (If I speak then you'll accuse me of blabbering.)"