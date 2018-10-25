English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smriti Irani Turns Tulsi Virani to Respond to Critics Trolling Her Over Sanitary Pad Remark
'Would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house? You would not,' Irani had said.
Image credits: News18 / Smriti Irani Instagram.
Loading...
Smriti Irani had the #ThrowbackThursday moment as she donned the Tulsi Virani avatar once again to respond to all the memes and trolls mocking her.
Amid protests against the Supreme Court order opening the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday had courted controversy by saying that the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate.
Speaking at the "Young Thinkers" conference, the Union textiles minister said, "I am nobody to speak against the Supreme Court verdict as I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house? You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference that we need to recognise and respect."
Her statement was met with harsh criticism and social media users were quick to make jokes and memes.
The Union minister took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a snap from her popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in a response to the critics.
Although Irani took no names in her post, her caption pretty much gave it away. Quoting a famous Kishore Kumar song, she wrote, "Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai. (If I speak then you'll accuse me of blabbering.)"
Amid protests against the Supreme Court order opening the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday had courted controversy by saying that the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate.
Speaking at the "Young Thinkers" conference, the Union textiles minister said, "I am nobody to speak against the Supreme Court verdict as I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house? You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference that we need to recognise and respect."
Her statement was met with harsh criticism and social media users were quick to make jokes and memes.
The Union minister took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a snap from her popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in a response to the critics.
Although Irani took no names in her post, her caption pretty much gave it away. Quoting a famous Kishore Kumar song, she wrote, "Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai. (If I speak then you'll accuse me of blabbering.)"
View this post on Instagram
#hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai... ♀️
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Venue to Guest List, All About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- Janhvi Kapoor to Play ‘Jason Bourne’ Like Spy in Shashank Khaitan’s Film
- Failed Force India Buyer Teams Up With Haas F1
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...