Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Smriti Irani Wins 'Janata Curfew' Day with Twitter Antakshari as Indians Share Fav Hindi Songs

The union minister took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share a call for 'Twitter Anatakshari' as a way to pass time on the day of lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
On Sunday, March 22, India observed a 'Janata Curfew' - a 14-hour lockdown on all public activities and services including shops and public transport - in a bid to contain the swiftly spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases crossing 300, Indians, including state and central governments as well as health experts have hit panic mode and advocating self-isolation and social distancing. However, one politician seems to be holding up well under the pressure.

The union minister took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share a call for "Twitter Anatakshari" as a way to pass time on the day of lockdown.

"Namaste @indiantweeter ji, tech check 1,2,3 for #TwitterAntakshar. Join in one and join in all .. at 11 am we set the ball rolling," she wrote.


Irani later posted another tweet, stating that it was difficult to tag everyone in a family consisting of 130 crore members, adding that netizens should just tweet songs and lyrics to participate.

In just a few hours of being posted, the tweet has over 16,000 likes with many on Twitter participating in the game. Netizens posted lines from songs and even wrote their own parody lines.


People even posted music videos on the thread.


While the death toll due to coronavirus rose to six in India on Sunday, governments in five states have ordered a total lockdown. Train services have also been suspended. Amid the crisis, Irani's tweet seems to be bringing some relief to concerned and cooped up Indians.

