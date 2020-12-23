Smriti Irani’s #JaanLeLoMeri Look on Instagram is an Ode to Working Moms Everywhere

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s latest look has been winning over the working moms across social media platforms. The actress-politician, a working mom, spoke up about a common issue mostly unique to working mothers. She revealed a special look with a selfie that aptly depicted her struggles.

The BJP minister calls it the “jaan le lo meri” (take my life) look. Smriti, who like several others, has to work from home as well as balance her professional and personal lives amid the pandemic, brings forth the plight of working moms. Many mothers balancing work while taking care of the home front can relate to the social media post.

The 44-year-old minister is wearing a face mask in the closeup shot and the stress in her eyes is palpable.The reason behind her furrowed brows is her virtual work meeting interrupted by her kids. She has two children with husband Zubin Irani, a son, Zohr, and a daughter, Zoish. While sharing the photo, Smriti wrote, “The #jaanlelomeri look - when you balance #onthegoonlinemeetings with battle cries of ‘mummmmaaaa...’ . Note :- the nose crinkles in a special way 😂. She also added the hashtag #WorkingMoms".

The Instagram post collected over 30,000 'likes' in less than a day from being shared. After the minister shared it, her relatable click instantly went viral and many followers commented under the post. The #jaanlelomeri look collected much reaction in the comments from working mothers who could relate to it.

An Instagram user wrote, "Every mother's story,"Actress Suzanne Bernett, who was seen playing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister, also appeared in the comments box and wrote, “Multi-tasker!” Smriti’s good friend, actor Tusshar Kapoor who parents his son Laksshya alone, commented, “I hear you....all comes together .” She replied to the single father, saying, “Sabki ek hi kahaani (everyone’s story is the same).”

A week ago, Smriti, who is known for her witty and funny posts, shared a rare post dedicated to her family on social media. She captioned it as, “There are days when you need to centre yourself in the conundrum around you. It is then, in the midst of the noise, that you sneak a peek at the people who matter. No matter where you go, no matter who you meet, if there are people in your life who accept you for being just you then count them as a blessing in your life. For me those people are my family ❤️ #sunshine ❤️#family”

Smriti contracted COVID-19 in the month of October. She began her journey in the entertainment world as a model and emerged as a finalist for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in the year 1998. She is most remembered for playing Tulsi in the popular and long-running television soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.