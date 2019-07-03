Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Smriti Irani’s Pays 'Tribute' to Memers on Instagram, Netizens Say She's Better

The Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development shared a popular meme that uses a still from comedian Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up video.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
File image of Smriti Irani. (Image: PTI)
Union Minister Smriti Irani has a strong social media presence and is no stranger to the world of memes. The 43-year-old lawmaker in her latest post has paid tribute to fellow meme makers in the most tongue in cheek manner possible.

The Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development shared a popular meme that uses a still from comedian Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up video.

She captioned the video, ""#When I insta a meme, fellow memers say ......'toh kya karun? Job chhod dun?' (What should I do? Quit?)," adding, "A tribute to their funny bone."

Since being shared online, the post has received almost nine thousand likes with social media congratulating the politician on her strong meme style.

Even Ekta Kapoor, who is a close friend of Smriti's posted, "Uv got d funniest bone ! U have a super sense of humour," to which the youngest Union Minister in the BJP government replied with a heart emoji.

In fact comedian Abhishek Upamanyu too saw the post and commented on it, "Never thought my line would end up here."

Others too posted on similar lines.

One user urged the minister to start a yojna, writing, "Requesting to make a "meme banao , paisa kamaao yojana," while another posted, "Ek hi to dil h kitni baar jitogi ma'am (I have but one heart, how many times will you win it over)".

A third user wrote, "U also a memer, another reason to Love u."

Another user best put it, "I had to check twice if this is an actual official account of Smriti Maam. Aren't you too cool to be called an Indian politician?"

